Ran Fa Li

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Ran Fa Li, the second mission given to you by Woozie. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch....

IGN

Battlefield 2042 Wiki Guide

Wikus "Casper" van Daele is one of the Specialists in Battlefield 2042. As a Recon class soldier, he excels at spotting enemies by using his drone. Our IGN Battlefield 2042 Casper guide discusses this Specialist's unique ability, perk, and recommended playstyle. Casper's Abilities and Perks. OV-P Recon Drone - Once...
IGN

Walkthrough Part 23: Pastoria City - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 23 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Pastoria City. 00:00 Pastoria City 01:20 Move Tutor 02:35 Pastoria Gym 21:40 Galactic Grunt Chase Start For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Ditto. This Pokedex page covers how to get Ditto, Ditto's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
IGN

Walkthrough Part 29: Route 211, Mount Coronet - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 29 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Route 211, Mount Coronet. 00:00 Route 211 02:20 TM12 Taunt 02:35 Mount Coronet 03:00 TM69 Rock Polish 03:40 Rare Candy 07:00 Soft Sand 08:00 Revive 09:05 Full Restore 10:30 Light Clay 12:50 HP Up For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
IGN

Specialists

Battlefield 2042 has 10 Specialists for you to choose from. Each one has their own capabilities that can help turn the tide of engagements. Naturally, you'll want to play to their strengths. Our IGN Battlefield 2042 Wiki discusses several tips regarding each Specialist's unique ability, perk, and recommended playstyle. Click...
IGN

Walkthrough Part 25: Celestic Town, Hearthome Gym - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 25 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Celestic Town and Hearthome Gym. 00:00 Celestic Town 00:30 Team Galactic Grunt 03:00 Ruins 03:40 TM95 Surf 04:15 Cyrus 05:30 Hearthome Gym 12:25 Cynthia For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Video Review

Halo Infinite Multiplayer reviewed by Stella Chung on PC. Also available on Xbox. It's so nice when a game actually lives up to sky-high expectations! Halo Infinite has been one of the most anticipated games out there since it was first announced three years ago, and for its multiplayer component to so fully deliver on the series' classic feel while also keeping up with the modern-day competition in the FPS genre is a huge achievement. With some fantastic map design, a collection of straightforward but highly engaging modes for both large and small groups, excellent weapons and gear options, and those delightfully bouncy and sticky grenades, Halo Infinite's multiplayer modes put it in the top tier of competitive shooters. Impressively, it manages to give nostalgic veterans the best of what they remember Halo multiplayer feeling like while also smoothly introducing new players to the joys of Spartan combat.
SFGate

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
IGN

Fish in a Barrel

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Fish in a Barrel, the eleventh Syndicate mission. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. This isn't really a...
IGN

Walkthrough Part 22: Valor Lakefront, Route 213 - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 22 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Valor Lakefront and Route 213. 00:00 Valor Lakefront 01:05 Suite Key 02:40 PP Up 03:15 TM 92 Trick Room 04:00 Route 214 07:35 TM40 Aerial Ace 09:15 Footprint Ribbon For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Add More Weapons Over Time

343 Industries Head of Creative, Joseph Staten has confirmed that Halo Infinite's multiplayer will add more weapons over time. During a recent quick-fire interview with Game Informer, Staten recently spoke about the number of weapons in Halo Infinite's current multiplayer mode, confirming to fans that more weapons will be coming to the game in due course.
IGN

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Gameplay Overview 2

Check out the latest developer diary for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters In this gameplay overview, creative director Noah Decter-Jackson and the development team at Complex Games tell us about the Death Guard, fill us in on some details about the campaign, and introduce us to the Bloom - a plague that is spanning across the galaxy in the upcoming game. This deep dive outlines how players will be able to contain the Bloom by using the resources on their ship, and researching upgrades to give them an edge in combat. It also gives us a glimpse of the Lords of the Bloom, who will serve as challenging bosses that can destroy everything in their path. Finally, we get a sneak peek at a familiar character. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is scheduled to release in 2022 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
IGN

How to Find Linus' Basket

In this Stardew Valley how-to guide, you'll learn how to find Linus' Blackberry basket that's lost somewhere in the valley. Here you'll learn where can you find the basket, what to do to unlock this quest and the rewards of returning the basket to Linus. How to Get the Blackberry...
IGN

Super Mario Party Wiki Guide

Looking for the newest Mario Party that released in 2021? See Mario Party Superstars. With Super Mario Party, your party gets supercharged with fun for everyone thanks to 80 new minigames, more strategic board game play, and the dynamic and amazing new puzzles of Toad’s Rec Room. The original board game style has been kicked up a notch with deeper strategic elements, like specifc Dice Blocks for each character. The game also introduces all-new ways to play, including Joy-Con controller enabled minigames, and new modes to enjoy with family and friends. Board game play goes back to the four-player basics as you take turns and race across the board searching for Stars. You can also pair up two Nintendo Switch systems and delight in this dynamic play style, such as in the new Toad’s Rec Room mode. With new modes and new minigames coupled with original board game play, the party starts anywhere, anytime, and with all kinds of players.
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

Also called the “Battle Rifle”, the BR75 is a modern version of Halo 2’s classic rifle. It’s a weapon you’ll see and probably also use a lot in Ranked matches, so it’s important to get to know this gun. Check out IGN’s guide to know more about this weapon’s features.
IGN

Mystery Gift Pokemon

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Mystery Gift option isn’t available right away. To get it, you will need to play the game for a few hours. This guide will go over how to get Mystery Gift, and what Pokemon are available through Mystery Gift. For more on other Pokemon you can get in BDSP, check the Legendary Pokemon page and Starter Pokemon.
IGN

All Boards (Maps)

Top Contributors: Casey DeFreitas, Wiki_Creation_Bot. There are five known boards (maps) in Mario Party Superstars. This page lists each board and includes images and information on each Mario Party Superstars map, including potential star locations, tips, and more. This page is about Mario Party Superstars (2021) See also:. List of...
IGN

Grab SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition For Less Than $8 Today

The SimCity series is an icon of gaming. And with good reason: it’s one of the most addictive experiences in video game history, allowing you to city-build, strategize and wield God-like powers as the hours fly by. SimCity 4 is one of the best of the series, earning an impressive 9.2 out of 10 from IGN when it was released. So, if you haven’t yet experienced this brilliant sim — or want to revisit for some serious nostalgia — now’s the time to do it, as we’ve found SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition on sale in the Early Access Black Friday sale for less than half price.
