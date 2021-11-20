ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mountain Cloud Boys

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Mountain Cloud Boys, the first mission given to you by Woozie. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch....

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough Part 31: Route 217 - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 31 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Route 217. 00:00 Route 217 10:45 Calcium 12:48 TM07 Hail 13:00 Ultra Ball 15:50 TM100 Rock Climb 16:15 Icicle plate 18:15 Spell Tag 18:35 Ice Rock For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough Part 25: Celestic Town, Hearthome Gym - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 25 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Celestic Town and Hearthome Gym. 00:00 Celestic Town 00:30 Team Galactic Grunt 03:00 Ruins 03:40 TM95 Surf 04:15 Cyrus 05:30 Hearthome Gym 12:25 Cynthia For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield 2042 Wiki Guide

Kimble "Irish" Graves is one of the Specialists in Battlefield 2042. As an Engineer class soldier, he's got contraptions that help with point defense and slow-but-steady advances. Our IGN Battlefield 2042 Wiki discusses everything you need to know about Specialist Irish. DC-2 Deployable Cover - You can plop this barricade...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch#The Meeting After The#The Da Nang Boys#Rpg
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Lugia. This Pokedex page covers how to get Lugia, Lugia's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Review

First impressions are key, and since six years have passed since Halo 5: Guardians, for a lot of people (like myself) Halo Infinite will be the first Halo multiplayer experience they’ve played at launch – especially since Infinite’s multiplayer is free to play and accessible to everyone with an Xbox or PC. And what a launch it’s been! With its tight 4v4 matches and more chaotic 12v12 Big Team Battle on expertly designed maps, Infinite revives and reinvigorates the glorious sci-fi action that once made Halo king among multiplayer FPS games. Riding high on that thrill, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has dash-slid into the first-person shooter scene and meleed the competition off the map.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Misappropriation

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Misappropriation, the fifth C.R.A.S.H. mission given to you by Tenpenny. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Grab armor...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise - Official DLC Overview

Here's a look at how you can design your island in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC. With characters arriving on your island expecting the perfect paradise for their vacation, you'll want to ensure that your facilities are up to scratch. This ACNH overview walks us through the new Happy Home Paradise features, from the interior design options in existing homes to designing schools and restaurants. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC is a paid expansion that is available now on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Find Linus' Basket

In this Stardew Valley how-to guide, you'll learn how to find Linus' Blackberry basket that's lost somewhere in the valley. Here you'll learn where can you find the basket, what to do to unlock this quest and the rewards of returning the basket to Linus. How to Get the Blackberry...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bennett Hangout Event Guide

This Genshin Impact guide is here to help you get all the 6 endings of Bennett's Hangout Event! Hangout events were introduced in patch 1.4 and gives you a chance to talk and hang out with your favorite characters. Hangout events consist of a visual novel-like sequence where you'd choose...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Gameplay Overview 2

Check out the latest developer diary for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters In this gameplay overview, creative director Noah Decter-Jackson and the development team at Complex Games tell us about the Death Guard, fill us in on some details about the campaign, and introduce us to the Bloom - a plague that is spanning across the galaxy in the upcoming game. This deep dive outlines how players will be able to contain the Bloom by using the resources on their ship, and researching upgrades to give them an edge in combat. It also gives us a glimpse of the Lords of the Bloom, who will serve as challenging bosses that can destroy everything in their path. Finally, we get a sneak peek at a familiar character. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is scheduled to release in 2022 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo's Black Friday eShop Sale Is Live: Save on Nintendo Switch Games.

Nintendo's Black Friday and Cyber Monday eShop deals are live on Nintendo Switch and if you prefer your games digital, this sale is for you. Act fast though, because this sale ends on 11/30 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Even better, any games purchased through the eShop site will automagically appear on your Nintendo Switch console. Wow, technology!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Add More Weapons Over Time

343 Industries Head of Creative, Joseph Staten has confirmed that Halo Infinite's multiplayer will add more weapons over time. During a recent quick-fire interview with Game Informer, Staten recently spoke about the number of weapons in Halo Infinite's current multiplayer mode, confirming to fans that more weapons will be coming to the game in due course.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Official Accolades Trailer

See what the critics have to say about Jurassic World Evolution 2 in its accolades trailer. In the latest Jurassic Park game from Frontier Developments, you can take on a new narrative campaign set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and learn how to be an effective dinosaur park manager. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

10 Absolute Best PS5 and PlayStation Black Friday Deals

PlayStation fans, it's time to keep things simple this Black Friday. There's already a lot of incredible PS5 and PlayStation deals right now, but if you're looking for a quick bitesize guide to PS5 discounts this Black Friday, then look no further. This is a no-nonsense zone, just pure deals...
FIFA
Bakersfield Californian

Nintendo Download: Happy Thanksgiving!

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005645/en/. DEEEER Simulator is out now on the Nintendo Switch system. (Graphic: Business Wire) Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game– Take on the role of your...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cassivellaunus Tomb

Welcome to the Cassivellaunus Tomb page for the IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This page will detail how to complete Cassivellaunus Tomb for the Tombs of the Fallen expansion. Check out the Tombs of the Fallen DLC Guide for details and links to all the Tombs of the Fallen.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

Also called the “Battle Rifle”, the BR75 is a modern version of Halo 2’s classic rifle. It’s a weapon you’ll see and probably also use a lot in Ranked matches, so it’s important to get to know this gun. Check out IGN’s guide to know more about this weapon’s features.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy