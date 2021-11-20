Mountain Cloud Boys

Check out the latest developer diary for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters In this gameplay overview, creative director Noah Decter-Jackson and the development team at Complex Games tell us about the Death Guard, fill us in on some details about the campaign, and introduce us to the Bloom - a plague that is spanning across the galaxy in the upcoming game. This deep dive outlines how players will be able to contain the Bloom by using the resources on their ship, and researching upgrades to give them an edge in combat. It also gives us a glimpse of the Lords of the Bloom, who will serve as challenging bosses that can destroy everything in their path. Finally, we get a sneak peek at a familiar character. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is scheduled to release in 2022 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO