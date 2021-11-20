ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

News Briefs: Lions to hold tree lighting in Marblehead

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dqu9h_0d2dd4YI00

Lions to hold tree lighting in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD — The Lions Club Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be 7 p.m. Friday. Santa will join club members to light the tree at James Park. It will be decorated with ribbons purchased in honor or memory of loved ones. Ribbons are three for $5 and may be purchased on the club's Facebook page or from participating merchants. Proceeds will benefit individuals and organizations in the community.

For more information contact Marla Hirt at 419-341-0828.

Ottawa County Salvation Army Toy Drive underway

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Salvation Army Toy Drive is the collaborative efforts of The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots Weapons Company 1/24, and Ottawa County Holiday Bureau. The agencies partner with other community organizations to assure each child, up to the age of 18, in Ottawa County receives a gift under the tree this holiday season. Gift items for all ages, specifically 13-18, are needed.

Because of the collaboration, last year over 7,000 toys were distributed to children in Ottawa County.

This year the groups anticipate serving a minimum of 1,100 children countywide. The toy collection boxes will be in stores, churches, banks and businesses through Dec.11. For a full list call 419-732-2769.

All toys collected will stay in Ottawa County.

BCS board to meet Tuesday

OAK HARBOR — The Benton-Carroll-Salem School District board will meet at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the board office, 11685 W. Ohio 163.

Senior citizen luncheon set for Dec. 8

OAK HARBOR — The BCS Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Oak Harbor High School in the auditorium. There will be food, music and fellowship. Cost is $2 per person. Reservations are required by Dec. 1 by calling 419-898-6210.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CNN

National Day of Mourning turns Thanksgiving into something more honest

Washington (CNN) — A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. There's little similarity between the actual harvest feast in 1621 that eventually inspired Thanksgiving and the event's commemoration in popular culture. Historians doubt...
POLITICS
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Marblehead, OH
Local
Ohio Society
County
Ottawa County, OH
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Briefs#Christmas Tree#Lions Club#The Lions Club Christmas#Santa#The Salvation Army#Bcs#Oak Harbor High School
NBC News

'Afghan girl' from famous National Geographic cover is given refuge in Italy

Sharbat Gula, famously known as the green-eyed “Afghan Girl” from National Geographic's 1985 magazine cover, has received refuge in Italy amid efforts to evacuate Afghans after the Taliban took over the country three months ago when the U.S. withdrew its remaining troops from Afghanistan. Italy organized Gula's evacuation in response...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

9
Followers
39
Post
392
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy