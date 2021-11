You wouldn’t know it by looking at the final score, but the Milwaukee Bucks had a 24 point advantage partway through the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic. In what should’ve been a simple win, the wheels fell off and forced Bud to bring his starters back in — a frustrating development on a back-to-back, but thankfully none of the core pieces had to play much more than 30 minutes as Milwaukee won 117-108.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO