ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Russia allows beef supplies from 3 Brazilian companies

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia has allowed beef imports from three companies in Brazil, documents at the website of its agriculture...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

NATO supplying Ukraine with banned weaponry, Russia alleges

Kiev's forces are increasingly launching offensives in war-torn Donbass, attempting to use Western firepower to bring the two breakaway self-declared separatist republics to heel with military force, Moscow has blasted. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the situation in the east of the...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies and such sanctions are groundless, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueteng said on Thursday. China will lodge solemn representations with the United States on the matter, said Shu. The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

Switzerland says it is open to compromise in COVID vaccine talks at WTO

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland is open to compromise in talks on the intellectual property (IP) rights of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs at the World Trade Organization, but remains opposed to a full waiver of those rights, a senior Swiss diplomat said on Thursday. Switzerland is one of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Beef#Moscow#Brazilian#Reuters#Jbs
Agriculture Online

WTO chief sees global supply chain problems as 'transitory'

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday that she expects global supply chain problems to be short-lived, saying that they will go into 2022 but not beyond. "Our assessment of this situation is it is not a structural issue. It's a transitory...
BUSINESS
stjosephpost.com

Bill would suspend Brazilian beef imports to the U.S.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana introduced legislation to suspend Brazilian beef imports to the United States. The move comes after repeated issues with delayed reporting of BSE, or mad cow outbreaks in Brazilian beef. Suspending the imports will give experts a chance to conduct a thorough review of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

Philippines taking steps to temporarily limit rice imports from Vietnam - traders

HANOI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines, a big importer of rice, is taking steps to temporarily limit imports of the grain from Vietnam, three Vietnamese rice traders said on Wednesday. "The Philippines' department of agriculture has suspended issuing sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance for rice shipments from Vietnam amid...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia may stop tin exports in 2024, president says

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia may stop tin exports in 2024 as part of efforts to attract investment into the resource processing industry and improve the country's external balance, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday. Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, also reiterated the government may stop allowing...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits near 9-year high on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as concerns about global supplies pushed prices to a near nine-year high. The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $8.70 a bushel, as of 0126 GMT, near the session high of $8.71 a bushel - their highest since December 2012. Wheat gained 1.2% on Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

'False sense of security' around vaccines as Europe again COVID epicentre - WHO

GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Europe is once again the epicentre of the COVID-19 amid a "false sense of security" over the protection offered by vaccines, and "no country is out of the woods", World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. Tedros, addressing a news conference, voiced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Argentina says farmers have sold 34.8 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 34.8 million tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans so far, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Nov. 17. The rhythm of sales has been slower than that of the previous season. At this point last...
AGRICULTURE
ravallirepublic.com

Montana ranchers push to ban Brazilian beef

Cattle producers are trying to close the U.S. trade door on Brazilian beef over concerns about mad cow disease. At issue is the disease-detecting ability of the Brazilian government’s meat inspection service. The U.S. livestock industry is concerned about bovine spongiform encephalopathy, a neurological disorder that’s also known as mad cow disease.
MONTANA STATE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle leap to fresh 4-1/2 year high on higher cash, beef demand

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, and the front-month contract touched its highest point in four-and-a-half years, on higher cash market prices and strong beef demand. Most contracts posted life-of-contract highs, extending a multi-session rally, amid...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 4-COVID cases break records in Europe, prompting booster shot rethink

(Adds Slovakia lockdown, Poland, Netherlands, Russia) * Slovakia, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Hungary post record daily cases. * Prospect of mandatory vaccinations raises concerns. * WHO chief warns against 'false sense of security' on vaccines. By Francesco Guarascio and Jason Hovet. BRUSSELS/PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections broke records in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

New German coalition deal seeks farm animal welfare, less weed-killer use

HAMBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s incoming government will act to cut farmers' use of weed-killer, improve farm animals' welfare and restrict advertising products with sugar to children to achieve healthier diets, the coalition deal seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. The coalition agreement will install a three-way federal government...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Markets retreat on pre-Thanksgiving liquidation, profit-taking

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell from multi-year highs on Wednesday and corn and soybeans eased in a profit-taking and liquidation sell-off ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. A firmer U.S. dollar added pressure, but losses in corn and soy were tempered by signs of improved export demand.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-4 cents, soybeans up 2-4 cents, wheat down 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. Note: Markets will be closed on Thursday, November 25, in observance of the U.S. Thanksgiving Holiday. Trade will resume Friday, November 26. WHEAT - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Wheat traded near even overnight on light volume ahead of the U.S. holiday, supported by eroded quality in Australia's crop due to excessive rainfall. * Dryness across the U.S. Great Plains threatens recently planted winter wheat crops in the region which could inhibit production in 2022. * Early harvest results for Australia's near record wheat crop are showing lower-than-expected protein levels, raising concerns over supplies to a market already suffering shortfalls from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 1-1/2 cents lower at $8.54-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat last added 3 cents to $8.81-3/4, and MGEX December spring wheat eased 3/4 cent to $10.37-1/2. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn firmed overnight, supported by export demand and continued uncertainty around input costs for next year's crop. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 50,000 to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a deal on Wednesday, European traders said. * A global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is driving the input's prices to record levels, prompting corn farmers to delay purchases and raising the risk of a spring scramble to apply the crop nutrient before planting season. * December corn last traded 3 cents firmer at $5.83-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans added overnight, though pressure remains from forecasts for rain across Brazil and Argentina, while lower export forecasts from the U.S. add weight. * Exporters sold 330,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * The USDA cut its U.S. soybean exports forecast by $3.9 billion to $28.4 billion for the fiscal year started October 1, citing weaker soybean demand from China and lower bean prices. * Soybean meal exports were forecast to slump $800 million to $4.9 billion. * January soybeans last traded 3-1/4 cents higher at $12.76-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm exports to set a record, but not as big as expected

China is buying less in U.S. crops and livestock than expected, particularly soybeans, and America’s ag exports are feeling the pinch. Sales are forecast at a record $175.5 billion this fiscal year, said the USDA on Tuesday, but just like the record set last year, the crest was not as high as it looked in the summer.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat hits fresh highs as global supply fears persist

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose to a nine-year high while Paris futures notched fresh records on Wednesday as rising Russian prices and doubts over harvest quality in Australia kept attention on tightening global availability of milling wheat. Soybeans and corn edged up in Chicago as markets consolidated ahead...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy