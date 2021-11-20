ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A suspected poacher is missing after authorities say he jumped into a crocodile-infested lake to avoid arrest

By Joshua Zitser
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45e0kq_0d2daETM00
A 'DANGER CROCODILES' warning sign at Lake St Lucia in iSimangaliso Wetland Park, South Africa. Edwin Remsberg/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
  • A suspected poacher lept into a crocodile-filled lake in South Africa.
  • He jumped into the water to "avert" arrest following a shoot-out, authorities say.
  • The lake is home to approximately 1200 Nile crocodiles — the deadliest of crocodile species.

A suspected poacher is missing after leaping into a crocodile-filled lake at a South Africa nature reserve to "avert" potential arrest, authorities told Newsweek.

The unnamed man reportedly entered Lake St Lucia, an estuarine lake in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, on Friday, November 12, the media outlet said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gf3Yw_0d2daETM00
Lake St Lucia is an estuarine lake system within iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Google Maps

He was with a group of three other suspected poachers who moored their boat on the bank of the lake, which is home to deadly Nile crocodiles and hippopotami, on Friday morning, according to field rangers.

The field rangers ordered the suspects to surrender, but they were shot at, Newsweek said. The rangers then returned fire, the media outlet reported.

"The suspected poachers ran in different directions during the shoot-out," said a joint statement from iSimangaliso Wetland Park and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the South African government organization responsible for maintaining wildlife conservation areas, per Newsweek.

"Field Rangers further observed blood in the water, which made them suspect that one poacher, probably the one with a gun, had been shot. He might have attempted to avert arrest by jumping into the water," the statement continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDPMD_0d2daETM00
A crocodile bathes in the sun by Lake St Lucia in South Africa. Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The head of corporate affairs at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Musa Mntambo, told Newsweek that the suspected poacher is still missing. "We know that the lake has crocodiles, so if he did not manage to get out during the gunfire, we are concerned about his safety," Mntambo said.

The three other suspected poachers are also still at large, Mntambo said.

Poaching for profit is a "very huge" problem in South African nature reserves, Mntambo told Newsweek.

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

There are approximately 1200 Nile crocodiles in Lake St Lucia. They are an aggressive species of crocodile responsible for hundreds of deadly attacks each year.

Comments / 34

Related
KWTX

Suspect arrested after barricading inside of RV in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Louis Armstrong, 19, has been taken into custody without incident and has been arrested on multiple charges. Officers responded to a family violence call around 1 p.m. this afternoon in the 3900 block of Still Meadow Drive in Bryan. Armstrong barricaded himself inside of an RV...
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocodiles#Wildlife Conservation#Poachers#Newsweek#The Bank Of The Lake#Isimangaliso Wetland Park#South African#Ezemvelo Kzn Wildlife
International Business Times

Crocodile Found With Partially-Eaten Body Of 15-Year-Old In Mouth 2 Days After Attacking Boy

A crocodile in India was found swimming in a river with the partially-eaten body of a boy, two days after the child was attacked by the reptile. According to local media reports, the forest, fire and police departments in the southern state of Karnataka were searching for the 15-year-old boy after he was attacked and dragged away by the crocodile into the Kali River on Sunday. As the search continued Tuesday, people found the crocodile with the teenager's corpse in its mouth, The Times of India reported.
ACCIDENTS
WTVCFOX

Driver dead, suspect arrested after pursuit on Highway 153 says CPD

HIXSON, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Monday Nov. 22, 2021 3:28 p.m.) Jake Alan Hobbs, 21-years-old, faces charges after a vehicle pursuit on Highway 153 ended with one driver dead. Hobbs is charged as a fugitive of Catoosa County. (UPDATE: Sunday Nov. 21, 2021 5:30 p.m.) Chattanooga Police confirms one person has...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
International Business Times

Huge Crocodile Drags Teenager Into River In Front Of Brother; Victim's Body Not Found

A teenager in India was attacked and dragged into a deep river by a crocodile while fishing. The boy was fishing with his younger brother in Kharasrota river in the eastern state of Odisha on Wednesday when he was attacked. The victim – identified as Soumyaranjan Mallick of Kaharaganda village – was near the water body when the crocodile leaped out and dragged the boy away. His younger brother raised an alarm after he noticed the crocodile attacking Soumyaranjan.
ACCIDENTS
Mysuncoast.com

Burglary suspects arrested after being chased by homeowner

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Englewood Sun) - An Englewood homeowner interrupted a burglary inside his home Nov. 10; two suspects are in jail after a chase through the neighborhood, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said. According to our coverage partners at the Englewood Sun, deputies responded to the initial call around 3:20...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
International Business Times

3-Year-Old Child Dies Allegedly After Swallowing Firecrackers At Home

A 3-year-old child in India died after he allegedly swallowed fire crackers, his family said. The child’s father had purchased the crackers for bursting during the festival of Diwali, but the boy allegedly accidentally ate it, media outlet DeshGujarat reported. However, authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kymkemp.com

MCSO Alleges Suspect Stalled to Avoid Jail and Resisted Arrest

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-20-2021 at approximately 8:10 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted a Felony Arrest Warrant service at...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
International Business Times

Missing Four-year-old Australian Girl Found After Two-week Search: Police

A four-year-old Australian girl was found "alive and well", police said Wednesday, more than two weeks after she had gone missing during a family camping trip. Cleo Smith was found in a "locked house" in the coastal town of Carnarvon, not far from where she was last seen, early Wednesday morning, Western Australia police said in a statement posted to Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bemidji Pioneer

5 arrested after suspected meth, fentanyl seized in Cass Lake

CASS LAKE -- Two search warrants conducted in Cass Lake earlier this week resulted in the seizure of suspected drugs, firearms and ammunition. According to a release from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, on Nov. 16 the department began an investigation regarding overdoses in the area. With the help of community cooperation, a search warrant was executed in Cass Lake regarding illegal drugs.
CASS LAKE, MN
sebastiandaily.com

Suspect arrested for death of missing VLE man

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in the death of the man who went missing from his home in Vero Lake Estates earlier this week. His body was recovered Wednesday afternoon with the assistance of information provided by the suspect, Scott Hodges, a local real estate agent.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Insider

Insider

198K+
Followers
18K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy