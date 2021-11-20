ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A food vlogger who ate more than 7 pounds of shrimp banned by an all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant for eating too much, reports say

By Joshua Zitser
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dVSy_0d2daDad00
A stock image of a Chinese all-you-can-eat buffet. Getty Images
  • A vlogger was banned from an all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant for overeating, reports say.
  • The man, known only as Mr. Kang, said he once ate between seven and nine pounds of shrimp.
  • The restaurant's owner told Chinese media he lost money every time Kang visited the restaurant.

Comments / 11

