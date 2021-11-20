ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dilip Ghosh calls director Aparna Sen "anti-national" over her remarks on extension of BSF jurisdiction in Bengal

Cover picture for the articleNorth 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Dilip Ghosh called film director Aparna Sen an "anti-national" for her alleged remarks opposing the extension of the BSF's jurisdiction in West Bengal. "They are anti-nationals...Whatever is in favour of the...

dallassun.com

No legal significance of resolution passed by Bengal assembly against decision on BSF jurisdiction extension: Suvendu Adhikari

By Ujjwal RoyKolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): Stating that the resolution passed by the West Bengal Assembly against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state has no legal significance, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the implementation of the CAA must also begin in the state.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

WB BJP leader sends legal notice to filmmaker Aparna Sen, seeks apology for derogatory remarks against BSF

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National Executive Committee member Anirban Ganguly has sent a legal notice to filmmaker Aparna Sen seeking unconditional apology for allegedly calling BSF personnel "murderers" and "rapists". "I have issued a notice through my lawyer to Smt Aparna Sen asking her...
CELEBRITIES
milwaukeesun.com

Union Home Secretary to visit Kolkata, extension of BSF jurisdiction on agenda

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will be visiting Kolkata on Friday to hold a meeting with West Bengal Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Additional Director General of Police (DGP) over the Centre's move to expand the jurisdiction of BSF from 15 kilometres to 50 kilometres along the border area.
INDIA
sacramentosun.com

BSF could be obstacle for anti-national activities promoted by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, alleges BJP's Anupam Hazra

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra on Wednesday alleged that the BSF could be an obstacle in the "anti-national" activities promoted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after the state assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50 km from the international border.
INDIA
dallassun.com

Punjab Deputy CM moves resolution demanding withdrawal of BSF jurisdiction extension

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 11 (ANI): Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday moved a resolution in Vidhan Sabha's special session, demanding the withdrawal of the Union Home Ministry's directive that increases the Border Security Force's (BSF) jurisdiction from 15km to 50km in the state. Randhawa said that...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

West Bengal Assembly scheduled to discuss against BSF's jurisdiction today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): West Bengal Assembly is scheduled on Tuesday to discuss the state government's resolution against the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction up to 50 km inside the international border. The Centre, earlier in the month of October had empowered the Border Security...
POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

BJP leader Saumitra Khan seeks arrest of TMC's Udayan Guha for his remarks on BSF

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saumitra Khan on Wednesday sought the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Udayan Guha for making derogatory remarks on Border Security Force (BSF). Slamming TMC leader for accusing BSF personnel of inappropriately touching women while searching them, Khan said...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

West Bengal: BSF won't probe law order situation of state, says ADG BSF

By Ujjwal RoyKolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): A day after West Bengal legislators debated over resolution against the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF along the International Border, Border Security Force Additional Director General (ADG) (Eastern Command) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said that it is not true that the BSF would probe law and order situation in the state.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Congress-led government created obstacles to BSP's proposals for airport in Jewar: Mayawati

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Thursday alleged that the Congress-led government had created hurdles in proposals for Jewar airport and eight-lane expressways made during her tenure as chief minister and said the laying of the foundation stone for the international airport by the BJP government months before state polls raises questions on its "policy and intentions".
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

SP chief hits back at PM Modi's remark about previous govt neglecting development of UP

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that "if the BJP government at the Centre would have passed the proposal of Firozabad airport during the SP government, then development in Uttar Pradesh would have progressed towards perfection."Taking to Twitter, the SP chief said, "If the BJP government at the Centre would not have stopped the proposal of Firozabad airport during the SP government, then at this time ''churis (bangles) would also have got a chance to be associated with 'jewar' (jewellery).""The development of Uttar Pradesh government would have progressed towards perfection. Only the SP government can give a new flight to the development of UP," he said further in a tweet.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Opposition leaders who bashed COVID-19 vax are jabbed today: JP Nadda

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 (ANI): Taking a swipe at the Opposition parties for "misleading people" regarding the COVID-19 vaccines during its initial stage, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that they who "bashed the vaccine then and called it names, have themselves received the jabs."Addressing the BJP workers here, Nadda said, "When COVID started in 2020, a task force was set up in April, and India was prepared to develop its own vaccines. Within 9 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave two vaccines to India. Parties coming here now used to tell others to not get vaccinated, that trials haven't been done properly.""They used to call it "Modi teeka", "BJP ka teeka". Today, they have all received the vaccine. I ask them, "how was Modi teeka?" Did you receive protection from disease? They misled people. They opposed the people of India while opposing PM and now they're asking for votes," he added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

North Bengal BSF lauds Centre for enhancing powers of BSF

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 18 (ANI): North Bengal Border Security Force lauded the Centre's decision to enhance the powers of the force. Inspector General of BSF North Bengal Frontier, Ravi Gandhi today told ANI, "As per the three notifications issued by the government of India on October 11, BSF is required to increase its area of the jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km, under 3 acts - CRPC 1973, Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, and Passports Act, 1967.""BSF doesn't have any investigation powers or FIR lodging powers; the police handle investigations and FIRs. We don't have any problems as we have been doing joint operations with police before and after this notification," Gandhi said.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

In veiled dig at Pak, Jaishankar says repeated attempts made to bring bilateral issues into SCO in violation of norms

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): In a veiled dig at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there have been repeated attempts to deliberately bring bilateral issues into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and noted that it violates the well-established principles and norms of SCO Charter. Addressing the 20th Meeting...
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
ENTERTAINMENT
Business Insider

China sends long-range bomber to the Himalayas in a warning to India

Footage broadcast on CCTV showed an H-6K bomber flying in a mountainous region. The images were calibrated to send warning to India to ease tensions, analysts say. To mark the PLA Air Force's 72nd anniversary on November 11, state broadcaster China Central Television aired footage that included a brief shot of an H-6K flying over a mountain range, indicating the aircraft had been sent to the Himalayas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

