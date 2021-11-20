ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the first time ever, OTT platforms to participate in 52nd edition of IFFI

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): For the first time ever, over the top (OTT) platforms are going to participate in the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India which will kickstart in Goa on Saturday. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, while speaking on the...

