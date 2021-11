Clarkson racked up 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 110-104 victory over Oklahoma City. This is what you get with Clarkson who is one of the more hit-or-miss fantasy options around. Production such as this certainly warrants attention in 12-team leagues. Unfortunately, he is just as likely to come out in the next game and shoot 2-of-13 from the field, with very little else. He probably should be rostered in most places but moving on to grab a hot free agent is also a viable strategy.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO