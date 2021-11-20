ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

How to watch South Alabama vs. Mobile: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile are 0-4 against the South Alabama Jaguars since November of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The will...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Alabama (9-1, 5-1 SEC) is back in Bryant-Denny Stadium for its final home game of the 2021 season. The opponent? The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 3-3 SEC), a top-25 team currently riding a three-game winning streak. If the Crimson Tide are able to get a victory on Saturday,...
ALABAMA STATE
chatsports.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set, plus an early prediction

The 2021 college football regular-season finale will feature a primetime Governor’s Cup clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals. Following Kentucky’s win over New Mexico State on Saturday, the school announced that Cats vs. Cards will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN2. Louisville will enter the game...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

How to watch Youngstown State vs. St. Thomas (MN): NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 1-2; Youngstown State 1-1 The Youngstown State Penguins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Penguins have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
City
Mobile, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football offers 4-Star DB Tavoy Feagin during game-day visit

Tavoy Feagin pulled in an offer from Alabama football during his visit to Tuscaloosa Saturday. Feagin is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, and he is closing in on 20 D1 offers after picking up his latest offer from the Crimson Tide. The Carrollwood Day School (FL) product said he felt excited when Alabama’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins and the Tide’s defensive back coach Jay Valai informed him of his offer.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama Jaguars#Tv Channel#Cbs Sports#Ncaab#Mitchell Center
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama players have full attention on Auburn for Iron Bowl matchup

Nick Saban’s fiery tirade was the icing on the turkey day cake, but Alabama players never broke focus for Saturday matchup. The Crimson Tide takes on Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl for the eighth time under Saban. Alabama has been in some wildly entertaining games with its in-state rival; however, it is 3-4 all-time under Saban away from Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

South Alabama holds off San Diego, Townsend, 68-67

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jay Jay Chandler and Charles Manning Jr. scored 21 points apiece as South Alabama held off San Diego 68-67 in the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday. San Diego appeared to have scored the go-ahead basket with a putback at 1.4 seconds on the clock but officials waved it off saying the Toreros touched the ball at the rim.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Extends sizzling scoring streak

Portis notched 28 points (10-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-93 victory over Detroit. Portis has been thriving as a starter in recent weeks and has four straight double-doubles while reaching that feat in six of his last 10 starts. He's also scored in double digits in each one of those games while putting up at least 15 points in four of his last five appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lions' Josh Reynolds: Bounces back against Bears

Reynolds caught three of five targets for 70 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 16-14 loss to Chicago. Reynolds started the month as a healthy scratch in Tennessee but has finished it as arguably Detroit's No. 1 wide receiver. While his upside figures to be capped as long as Jared Goff is throwing him passes, Reynolds at least seems to have a strong rapport with the former No. 1 overall pick thanks to the four years they spent together in Los Angeles. Should he continue to handle a large market share within Detroit's receiving corps going forward, it's possible that Reynolds could become a respectable fantasy contributor down the stretch.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy