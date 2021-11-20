Santa Barbara vs. Chicago State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Reynolds caught three of five targets for 70 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 16-14 loss to Chicago. Reynolds started the month as a healthy scratch in Tennessee but has finished it as arguably Detroit's No. 1 wide receiver. While his upside figures to be capped as long as Jared Goff is throwing him passes, Reynolds at least seems to have a strong rapport with the former No. 1 overall pick thanks to the four years they spent together in Los Angeles. Should he continue to handle a large market share within Detroit's receiving corps going forward, it's possible that Reynolds could become a respectable fantasy contributor down the stretch.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO