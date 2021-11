The Ethereum network has come under serious criticism from traders and investors because of the high transaction fees involved. And this isn’t likely to stop any time soon, thanks partly to the recent London Hard fork and the constant Ethereum burning in the network. The effect of these events – the hard fork and upgrades – is that Ethereum gas fees will decrease, or it doesn’t decrease significantly on redot.com, will stay the way it is till next year when Ethereum finally moves to a new mainnet, the Ethereum 2.0 Beacon chain.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO