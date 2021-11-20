ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Real Madrid to intensify push for Chelsea defender Rudiger

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid are ready to intensify their push for Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger. Marca says Los Blancos are ready to welcome him with open arms. Rudiger's Chelsea contract expires on June 30 and he is yet to renew, nor does he intend to....

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Bayern Munich willing to double Rudiger wages to tempt him from Chelsea

Bayern Munich are willing to double Toni Rudiger's current wages to tempt him away from Chelsea. The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge but has yet to agree a new deal amid intense speculation linking him with the German champions. BILD says Bayern could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Rudiger admits putting off contract plans

Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger says new contract talks aren't his current focus. The Germany international comes off contract at the end of the season. Rudiger has been linked with Real Madrid, but he says Chelsea "is my number one priority". He also told Die Welt: “For now I will concentrate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Rudiger always gives the absolute maximum

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he has a solid understanding with Toni Rudiger. After victory at Leicester, Tuchel describes the relationship he has with Rudiger as a good, honest and trustful one. "Toni knows his role and he accepts his role and lives it to the absolute maximum," Tuchel said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG in contact with brother of Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger

PSG are getting serious about a Bosman move for Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger. Foot Mercato says PSG officials have met with Rudiger's brother and agent Sahr Senesie in recent days. PSG made an attempt for Rudiger last January, but the Germany international resisted the approach to commit to the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Alaba
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel on goalscorer Rudiger: Everyone wants him to stay

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel retains hope of Toni Rudiger signing a new contract after his goal in victory at Leicester City. The German defender - who netted Chelsea's opening goal in a 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday - has just over six months left on his current deal with the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Toni Rudiger cuts off negotiations with Chelsea

Toni Rudiger has cut off negotiations with Chelsea over a new contract. The Germany defender's deal expires in June, so leaving him free to commit to a pre-contract with any foreign team from January 1. Okdiario says Rudiger has pulled out of talks with Chelsea about extending his stay -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Real Madrid#Intensify#Austrian#Bayern Munich#Alaba#Tribal Football
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Confidant: Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard favours Chelsea return

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard would jump at the chance of returning to Chelsea. After a poor two seasons with Real Madrid, it's been raised inside the board room that the Belgian should be moved on in 2022. And according to Hazard confidant Gilles De Bilde, a return to Stamford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Peter impresses as Real Madrid Castilla defeat Algeciras

Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul oversaw another impressive 2-0 win against Algeciras on Sunday. Raúl's side produced another fine performance to prevail against Algeciras, who had gone eight games without tasting defeat, to seal their third win in a row. Pablo Ramón posed a constant threat down the left wing...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Chelsea 'are strong candidates to land Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni' with Thomas Tuchel's men in 'pole position' but face a battle with Real Madrid for the midfielder after superb form in Ligue 1 this season

Aurelien Tchouameni is attracting admirers from across Europe's top-flights but Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign the Monaco midfielder. Tchouameni has been key for the Ligue 1 side, despite their rocky start to the season that sees them sit mid-table. The youngster has featured in all but one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Antonio Rudiger insists he 'owes' it to Chelsea to ignore rumours about his future amid contract stand-off and links to Bayern Munich... as German defender claims he is 'focused' on playing for Thomas Tuchel's men

Antonio Rudiger has continued to fend off suggestions that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, insisting that he 'owes' it to the Blues to just focus on performing for his current club. The 29-year-old has been the subject of intense scrutiny as he is into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy