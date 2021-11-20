ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BI school wins award for learning environment design

Cover picture for the articleBlakely Elementary School was honored with the Association for Learning Environments 2021 James D. MacConnell Award at the recent LearningSCAPES conference. This international awards program recognizes excellence in educational facility planning, emphasizing the connection between the planning process and the end result. The nine-member awards jury remarked on the...

