Accessibility Mornings

Lessons that Cassie Frey has picked up from her family and Cameron County Outdoor Youth Activities have stayed with her in her early adulthood. Early last Sunday morning, she happened to be in the right place at the right time when a “fighter” buck ambled into an opening about 25 yards from her stand. She connected with a single arrow. It didn’t take long for Cassie, her friends and an accompanying puppy, “Skye,” to locate the hefty whitetail. Its eight-point rack had been reduced to seven, presumably due to an encounter with a rival buck. Cassie, daughter of Randy and Kim Frey, is a geology and environmental science student at Edinboro University.

CAMERON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO