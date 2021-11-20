ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Accessibility Mornings

By marketingintern@rhfleet.org
sandiegomagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fleet Science Center invites guests who would benefit from a low-sensory experience to Accessibility Mornings....

www.sandiegomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegomagazine.com

Home Start’s Hallo-Wine Festival Raises Over $50,000

Home Start raised more than $50,000 at its 14th annual Hallo-Wine Festival, making it the most successful in the event’s history. The funds will used to provide assistance for children and families affected by domestic violence. “Seeing our community come together to support our mission is remarkable,” said Home Start...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

3 Tips for Growing Agave

With spiny leaves and flowers that tower, mature agaves demand all eyes on them in almost any garden—but they don’t demand much attention. Here, Melanie Freed, owner of Thistle plant shop, fills out our tip sheet on how to care for this drought-tolerant, sun-seeking plant genus that comes in hundreds of species.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

4 Places to Visit That Capture the Same Spirit as Your Favorite Travel Spots

Instead of Germany, plan a trip to Leavenworth, Washington. If you’re not ready to jet off to Germany in time for their Christmas markets this season, look to Washington state’s own Bavarian village of Leavenworth for a taste of the same charm, architecture, and cuisine. The town is situated among the Cascade Mountains, providing an idyllic winter backdrop to your visit. Plan your time around their Christkindlmarkt, which begins the weekend following Thanksgiving. Much like the real deal across the Atlantic, this market is a good place to start your holiday shopping, with handmade gifts from local artists and glühwein (mulled wine) to keep you warm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#The Fleet Science Center
endeavornews.com

Free Access

Lessons that Cassie Frey has picked up from her family and Cameron County Outdoor Youth Activities have stayed with her in her early adulthood. Early last Sunday morning, she happened to be in the right place at the right time when a “fighter” buck ambled into an opening about 25 yards from her stand. She connected with a single arrow. It didn’t take long for Cassie, her friends and an accompanying puppy, “Skye,” to locate the hefty whitetail. Its eight-point rack had been reduced to seven, presumably due to an encounter with a rival buck. Cassie, daughter of Randy and Kim Frey, is a geology and environmental science student at Edinboro University.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy