Video Games

Rockstar releases first post-launch update for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

By News
Eurogamer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar has released the first post-launch update for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Title update 1.02 is available now for the GTA Trilogy on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. Rockstar's patch notes page mentions the 1.02 update coming...

www.eurogamer.net

SFGate

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

These Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition Character Pics are Absolutely Cursed

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is here and.. things have changed. Is The Definitive Edition worth having? Yes. I’m well into Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’s remaster and I’m having a blast. It may not be as pretty as Saints Row The Third but there’s still so much to do and, with three complete cities, it’s a huge game. Except.. there’s something off about the characters.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Some cheats were removed in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition due to ‘technical reasons’

There’s something you don’t really see anymore in modern games, a relic from a bygone era: cheat codes. A few generations ago, gaming magazines used to dedicate pages to secret inputs and even give away free books filled with them. With these, players could modify their games with anything from infinite lives to giving all characters massively disproportionate heads. Arguably, no other series embraced this concept as well as the Grand Theft Auto series.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Let’s Talk] Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition impressions

Thursday was a big day for the Grand Theft Auto series. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched on various platforms, bringing along updated versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It was particularly notable for Switch as these titles have never appeared on a Nintendo platform until now.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These games were the cornerstone of my early teens (I had very liberal parents, don’t judge). I grew up playing these titles, loving each and every second of them. GTA III introduced me to Michael Madsen, as well as The Sopranos in a weird way. I discovered Miami Vice, Scarface, and new wave music because of Vice City; and San Andreas‘ Radio X pretty much made me the die-hard alternative rock and grunge fanboy I am today. I had sheets of paper full of cheat codes I had written down from a friend’s magazine, I even knew some of them by memory. In short, I am the target demographic Rockstar was aiming at when they announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Review in Progress: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Before I jump into each individual game, let’s discuss the high-res textured elephant in the room that is this collection’s visuals. If, by some miracle, you aren’t aware yet, basically, the graphical fidelity of the Definitive Edition for these three games is all over the place in terms of quality.
RETAIL
wccftech.com

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Originals Return to PC Following Dire Definitive Edition Launch

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition turned out to be anything but (check out my less-than-enthusiastic review here) and now after several days of silence, Rockstar has issued an apology for the sloppy ports. Rockstar is promising to bring the remasters back up to snuff via updates, with the first arriving “in the coming days,” but in the meantime, they’ve also announced they’ll once again be making the original versions of the GTA Trilogy available on PC as a bundle. Additionally, everyone who bought the Definitive Edition through the Rockstar Store will get the original versions of the games for free.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Rockstar Studios Apologizes For 'GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition' Launch Issues, Releases New Update

Rockstar Games has issued an apology following the underwhelming launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The studio acknowledged that the trilogy failed to meet the expectations of the fans and said that they were themselves not too pleased by the end result. Rockstar also said they have plans to fix various bugs and issues, and vowed to reach the quality level everybody anticipated.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

GTA Definitive Edition: Vice City and San Andreas add to the disappointment

We've already looked at the opening entry in the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition - and found the remastering to be anything other than definitive. Shoe-horning the RenderWare-based originals into Unreal Engine 4, presumably in order to tap into the modern technology's advanced rendering capabilities, delivers an experience that at its very best falls short. The mixture of old assets, AI upscaled textures, geometry-enhanced/smoothed vehicles, remodelled characters and modern rendering sensibilities is jarring to say the least. GTA3 was the oldest game and potentially showed off the biggest possible boost but what about Vice City and San Andreas? And what about the recently released patches - is the situation made any better?
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are 2021's second-biggest boxed game launch

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl's physical versions have sold very well indeed, becoming the best boxed Nintendo Switch game launch of 2021, and the second-best boxed game launch of the year on any format. Only the boxed version of this year's FIFA, launched for Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, did better. Of...
FIFA
Eurogamer.net

DF Direct Weekly talks Xbox Anniversary, Xbox 360 FPS Boost and Nvidia upscaling

Welcome to the 38th Digital Foundry Direct Weekly - and perhaps unsurprisingly, owing to the huge Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations, the line-up of topics for this week's show is dominated by Microsoft discussion. Leading off the show, we talk about the event itself - spearheaded by a tight, entertaining 30 minute stream that reminded us of Xbox's many firsts, before doubling down with the reveal of more OG Xbox and Xbox 360 backwards compatibility titles... and even some legacy FPS Boost support. We'll be talking about that specifically in separate content but it's great to see some previously X-enhanced Xbox 360 games also receive frame-rate enhancements, meaning that the likes of Assassin's Creed, Mirror's Edge, Fallout 3 and Gears 3 now run at enhanced resolutions and at 60fps to boot. And with the release of Sonic Generations, we have a new game receiving both upgrades, making it the best non-modded version of the game available - and yes, I bought it (the £4 credit gifted to my Xbox account helped too).
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Terminator: Resistance gets 4-hour narrative DLC campaign on PC and PS5 only

Terminator: Resistance is getting a four-hour narrative DLC campaign on PC and PlayStation 5-only. Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line, due out on Steam and the PlayStation Store on 10th December, picks up mid-way through the main campaign story. The announcement trailer is below:. John Connor orders protagonist Jacob Rivers to assist...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins tomorrow, we’ll start to see deals, discounts and price cuts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Skyrim update adds more issues for modders

A new update for Skyrim Anniversary Edition fixes an issue with black screens. Unfortunately it also breaks mods. What's more, because the recently released Anniversary Edition is actually an upgrade to the previously released Special Edition, the update will affect owners of either version. Players had reported an issue with...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Early Black Friday 2021 PS5 deals: consoles, games and accessories

Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals are pretty scarce this year - but there are plenty of PS5 games and PS Plus offers worth grabbing while the price is right. Due to the unfortunate lack of stock of the next-gen console, retailers have struggled to meet demand and haven't put forward any deals on consoles or bundles. But, the games are still available for those who are lucky enough to have snagged the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

How streamer Rudeism played Dark Souls 3 with one button in the name of accessibility

"Git gud," say the gamers. After all, the Dark Souls games are all about difficulty. You're meant to struggle. But some struggle more than others. That's why streamer Rudeism decided to play the entirety of Dark Souls 3 in Morse code using just one button. Not just to prove it can be done, but to prove that everyone can play games differently. Even Dark Souls.
VIDEO GAMES

