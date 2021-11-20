ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, OK

Fairview falls to Tonkawa, 18-15

By Tarik Masri
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago
FAIRVIEW, Okla. — The Fairview Yellowjackets battled back late, but couldn’t overcome a 12-point swing coming out of halftime, eventually falling 18-15 to Tonkawa in the second round of the Class A playoffs Friday.

The loss puts an end to a breakout season for the Yellowjackets, who entered the playoff undefeated for the first time since at least 1970. They came into the year with just five seniors from last season’s 3-8 team.

The Yellowjackets didn’t come out with the same intensity that they’ve shown throughout the season, eventually giving away an interception on the opening drive, which set up an 11-yard touchdown run by Tonkawa’s Roman Chandler.

Fairview’s offense continued to struggle on its next three possessions. It punted the next two times it got the ball, and then drove all the way to the Buccaneers 5-yard-line before throwing another interception on their opponent’s goal line.

“I don’t know if that was our immaturity as far as our youth,” Fairview head coach Robert Bernard said about the team’s start. “I don’t want to take anything away from Tonkawa, they’re a great football team — we didn’t have a great start, it wasn’t the start we normally have. We were scrambling around a little bit, and it seemed like we never got in our rhythm, and (Tonkawa) had a lot to do with that.”

The Yellowjackets’ defense came up with a big turnover on downs in their own territory to give themselves the ball trailing 6-0 from their own 23 yard-line with three minutes left in the half. They were able to march down the field with a string of completions by freshman quarterback Jax Bernard (Robert’s son).

With just under a minute remaining until halftime, Jax threw a deep pass into the corner of the endzone, which was pulled down by junior tight end Austin Houk with a defender draped over his back. The ensuing extra point by Sawyer Hutchison gave Fairview a 7-6 going into the break.

After holding Tonkawa to just a single touchdown on its first possession of the game, and with the offense now starting to put together sustained drives, the Yellowjackets appeared to have the momentum it needed to pull away in the second half.

“I told them (after the game) we’re gonna do great things with this team coming back, because they’ve set us on the path that we need to be on,” Robert said. “They definitely turned our program with the way they led us in the weight room, led us in practice and led us on the field. I’m definitely proud of them, and they definitely got us turned and moving in the right direction.”

Instead, it was the Buccaneers who came out firing in the second half. They quickly drove down the field on their first possession and scored to regain the lead, then picked off a deep pass intended for Isaiah Burris.

They scored again on their drive with a 2-yard quarterback sneak by Ryan Morgan. The Yellowjackets tried to battle back in the third, but untimely penalties made it difficult to find a rhythm on either side of the ball.

Fairview finished with 8 penalties for 84 yards, but were helped out by eight penalties by the Buccaneers for 89 yards.

Despite trailing by two scores with under four minutes remaining in the game, the Yellowjackets were able to fight back and give themselves a chance until the end.

After starting their drive in good field position the Yellowjackets came away with a momentum-shifting play on a deep ball that was intended for Brenner Fortune on a pass across the middle. The ball bounced off Fortune’s hands, and into the outstretched arms of Houk, who grabbed it inches before it hit the turf. Houk kept his feet and rumbled down the sideline before stepping out of bounds near the goal line.

The 47-yard completion was Jax’s longest of the game and set up a 2-yard score by Perez several plays later to cut the lead to 18-15 with 2:41 remaining in the game.

After a quick stop by the Yellowjackets defense, Fairview got the ball at their own 21 with 2:04 remaining in the game. After a first down completion, the Yellowjackets’ offense put themselves behind the chains again, facing a 4th and 18 with their season on the line.

Jax found Burris on a short pass, but after making a player miss was brought down just two yards short of the line to gain, sealing the win for Tonkawa.

Even though they came up short, Robert said he was proud of the way his team gave themselves a chance in the end.

“We had two games that were really kind of like that where we had to make that game-winning drive,” Robert said. “That helped us out a whole lot, and kind of got us through that first score, but I think it falls back to a lot of those seniors. They didn’t let us panic and didn’t let us point fingers or whatever, and it kind of held us together and we ended up driving down the field and scoring.”

Ezekiel Absulio, Fortune, Kennan Clark, Hutchison and Austin Hodgden are the five seniors that will be leaving the team after the season.

“I told them after the game, two years prior to this we won five games total,” Robert said. “As freshmen they were on a semi-final team, so this team has definitely got us back on the right path.”

The Buccaneers will advance to face Morrison in the Class A quarterfinals next week. Fairview closes out its season 11-1, its fewest losses since at least 1970.

Enid, OK
