Spread: Hawks -7.5 1 Star play on the Hawks covering: This is the third game in five days for the Hornets. In addition to that, they had to make the short trip to Atlanta after nearly giving away a 25-point 2nd half lead to the Pacers, so I don't like this spot for Charlotte. The Hawks are on a three-game winning streak and Trae Young is starting to heat up. He dropped 42 in the team's recent win over the NBA defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte will be competitive but Atlanta will gain separation late in the fourth quarter.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO