The Santa Tree is up at Island Market

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Getting an early start on holiday shopping was at the top the some people’s to do list this week. Many families that headed to malls were surprised to see Santa waiting for them, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. Santas are back in the malls and fully vaccinated. The Scuereb siblings from Lynbrook perched on Santa’s lap for the very first time. “I hugged Santa… I love Santa!” they said. Rebounding from a year filled with sadness and uncertainty, 2020 kept Santa behind clear, plastic sheets or fully masked and social distanced. “We couldn’t have kids sit on my lap. They had to...

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO