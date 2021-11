The Milwaukee Bucks have been through their share of ups and downs to start the new season as they currently sit at eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 6-6 record. Injuries, illnesses, and trying to integrate the newcomers have all played a part in this struggle to find consistency, but as evidenced by last season, a slow start means relatively little. This team is still trying to get everyone out on the floor as this is far from the best version of the Bucks that a roster like this has to offer. Getting everyone back will take time, but in the meantime, here is a trio of stats that stand out over Milwaukee’s first 12 matchups.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO