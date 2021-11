Shark Tank-style competition Helps VMware IT Increase Invention Submissions by More Than 200 Percent

To get the most out of the VMware Cloud Director Availability new features, Providers and their tenants need to get their appliances up-to-date with the newly released 4.3. The process is just as simple as it always used to be, with several options for performing the upgrade steps – through the UI or command-line. All the necessary actions for Providers are described in the VMware Cloud Director Availability Upgrade Guides for Providers. There is also a tenant version of the document containing everything tenants need to do to upgrade their on-premises site.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 HOURS AGO