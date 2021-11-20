ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Jones and the Night Drivers Stretching their Boundaries

By Angel Romero
worldmusiccentral.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Jones and the Night Drivers – Make Each Second Last (Mountain Home Music, 2021) Make Each Second Last features a deeply satisfying set of original songs composed by vocalist and...

worldmusiccentral.org

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Chiefs’ hybrid Chris Jones adding versatility to D-line

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones told reporters November 19, 2021, that he plays wherever the Chiefs need him most, at end or at tackle. Jones said the return of now-healthy teammates is helping rebuild the line's chemistry.
NFL
MusicRadar.com

"There were guitar players weeping, they had to mop the floor up. He was piling it on, solo after solo" – how Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton changed guitar forever

It’s 1 October 1966 and Cream are playing at the Central London Polytechnic in Regent Street. Eric Clapton had left John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers in July, and since teaming up with bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker, Cream seemed invincible. That three already well-established musicians should form a band was...
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

Robert Plant discusses the “unpleasant” ‘Stairway to Heaven’ lawsuits

‘Stairway to Heaven’ might be one of rock’s greatest anthems but it’s had quite the rocky history. The Led Zeppelin classic has been challenged legally multiple times, which the band’s frontman Robert Plan has called “unpleasant” and “unfortunate.”. The first lawsuit came in 2014 from Michael Skidmore, a trustee for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitarist#Mountain Home Music#Nigthdrivers#Grace Va
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
lilwaynehq.com

Baby E Talks Working With Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Not Being Treated Well From The Other Young Money Artists & More

Baby E recently participated in a Q&A (question and answer) session with a Lil Wayne Discord server that you can read in full below. During their conversation, E discussed a possible collaboration album from himself and Wayne, how a lot of the stuff announced from the Young Money camp is actually all talk, what Weezy is like as a person (says he is very chill but “got a temper from hell though… seem him break a bunch of sh*t), and much more.
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

The Innovative Little Universe of A Moving Sound

A Moving Sound – Little Universe (ARC Music, 2021) Little Universe is the new album from A Moving Sound, one of Taiwan’s leading world music bands. A Moving Sound includes an international cast of musicians and performs a bold mix of Taiwanese, African, Asian and Middle Eastern music, pop, and jazz improvisation along with fascinating vocal and instrumental experimentation.
WORLD
worldmusiccentral.org

Avataar Advocates Kindness to Children

Avataar – Worldview (InSound Records, 2021) Canadian world jazz band Avataar cleverly combines melodic contemporary jazz, funk and the world music sounds of India and Brazil on its new album Worldview. The saxophone-fueled band from Toronto is led by saxophonist, flute player and composer Sundar Viswanathan. The colorful tunes and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
chargers

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
SPORTS
udiscovermusic.com

Robert Plant And Alison Krauss Announce Live Performances And Events

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will mark tomorrow’s (19) release of their new album Raise The Roof with a number of live performances and events. From 12pm CST/11pm EST/6pmGMT on November 19, the duo will present a global livestream via YouTube, backed by an all-star band in Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios. They will exclusively debut a selection of songs from the new album, the eagerly-awaited follow-up to the multiple Grammy-winning Raising Sand. The event will be hosted simultaneously on both Plant’s and Krauss’ official YouTube channels.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins Cover ‘Ziggy Stardust’ at First Full NHC Gig

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chis Chaney quietly unveiled their supergroup NHC with a short set at the Ohana Festival in September, but they made their official debut with a full-length show at L.A.’s Troubadour on Tuesday evening. The set began with nine songs from their in-progress album, including several they’ve already shared with fans like “Lazy Eyes,” and “Feed the Cruel.” The second half of the show moved to tunes from Hawkins’ solo career like “Louise” and “Range Roger Bitch.” It wrapped up with Queen’s “Keep Yourself Alive” and the David Bowie classics “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy