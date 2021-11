A homeowner in the Town of Montpelier has lost their garage after an early morning fire Wednesday. The Luxemburg Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Cherneyville Road just after 12:30 a.m. where a garage was fully engulfed. The property owner was alerted to the fire when he heard a popping noise coming from outside. By the time firefighters arrived, an adjacent home's exterior siding and eaves were also on fire.

LUXEMBURG, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO