Unless you've been staying at home throughout the pandemic, you may have noticed an influx of electric bikes or e-bikes beaming up and down your city's streets. For example, I'm writing this article out of our New York City office and can see more e-bikes than taxis when looking out of the window. But, this shouldn't come as surprise as more people are working from home and fewer cars are on the streets. So should you buy one for yourself?

BICYCLES ・ 5 DAYS AGO