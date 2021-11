Amid the release of the King Richard biopic, critics on social media are accusing the family film of being sexist. Will Smith produced and starred in the film that tells the story of Richard Williams’ vision and effort to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena, into the world’s #1 tennis champions. Through struggling to train in the troubled community of Compton, Los Angeles to securing free training from the likes of Rick Macci, the Williams sisters were able to make their father’s dream come true and became the tennis legends they’re regarded as today.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO