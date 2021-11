There’s nothing worse than running out of notes when you are in the throws of recording the ultimate synth line. Operating the octave up and down buttons mid-performance can be frustrating and can definitely break your flow. It makes sense, then, to upgrade your small MIDI keyboard to an 88 note option. Luckily, Amazon has kicked off the Black Friday keyboard piano deals early by slashing the price of the Alesis Q88 MKII to only $189, meaning you can expand your note choice for a whole lot less.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO