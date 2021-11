The Valley Industry Association (VIA) proudly celebrated their 40th Anniversary with a very special celebration this year – The Ruby Ball. Hundreds gathered on Friday, November 5th, for this signature event. VIA members of distinction were recognized through the presentation of three prestigious awards, winners of these awards were: The Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award – Ed Masterson: VIA Rising Star – Vance Wealth: VIA Business of the Year – City of Santa Clarita. These sought-after awards showcase the contributions of significant VIA members. Following dinner, guests danced the night away to music provided by Dole/Humphries. For more information about VIA, please visit www.via.org or contact Kathy Norris in the VIA Office at 661-294-8088.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO