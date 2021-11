Around 3pm on Monday afternoon, the Rusk Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Ellis Street behind Dollar General in Rusk. The older mobile home appeared to be fully engulfed but fortunately no one was injured. The resident, who identified herself only as Leigh Ann, said she wasn't sure how it started but she had been burning trash in the back yard. She was able to safely get out along with her two dogs.

