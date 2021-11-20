ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to avoid your 'Howard the Duck'

By COLUMNIST LEN ROBBINS
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Among my many distinctions, the one I’m least proud of is that I was one of nine people in the United States of America to actually pay to see “Howard the Duck” in a movie theater. I was an impressionable youngster at a mall with a lot of time...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ridley Scott Pins ‘The Last Duel’ Bombing on Apathetic Millennials

Ridley Scott knows who to blame for his epic The Last Duel bombing this fall — and it’s not Disney, which he contends did a great job promoting the historical drama. The Oscar-nominated director dropped by Marc Maron’s WTF podcast for an episode published Monday in which he discussed his iconic career. Maron said he was impressed that Scott had two enormous pictures out this year, The Last Duel and the upcoming House of Gucci. When it arrived exclusively in theaters in late October, 20th Century’s The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, cratered ($27 million...
MOVIES
The Independent

Ridley Scott blames The Last Duel’s failure on millennials and mobile phones

Ridley Scott has blamed the commercial failure of The Last Duel on millennials and mobile phones.Speaking to Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, the film director was asked why his most recent movie, which starred Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, grossed just $27m (£20m) on a budget of $100m (£74m).Scott replied: “I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f***ing cell phones. The millennial, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you tell it on the cell phone.”The filmmaker, who has...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
Variety

Alice Sebold Memoir Adaptation ‘Lucky’ Dropped After Losing Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

“Lucky,” the film project adapted from Alice Sebold’s 1999 memoir toplined by “You” star Victoria Pedretti, has been abandoned, Variety has learned. The movie was dropped after losing its financing months ago, according to a source close to the production. Pedretti is also no longer involved. In “Lucky,” Sebold depicts being viciously beaten and raped by a stranger during her freshman year at Syracuse University in 1981, and explores how this trauma shaped the rest of her life. On Wednesday, a New York Times article detailed how executive producer Timothy Mucciante raised concerns about the events in the book and left the...
MOVIES
New York Post

Dean Stockwell, star of ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Dune,’ dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, “The Boy With Green Hair” who grew up to become one of the most beloved adult character actors of his generation, has died. The four-time “Quantum Leap” Emmy nominee and 1989 Oscar nominee for “Married to the Mob” was 85. The accomplished actor and visual artist with more...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Favorite Fictional Robots

It might seem surprising that some of our favorite characters are robots — by definition they’re not human. However, robots are literally what we make of them, and that’s all the more true of fictional ones. As we become more and more dependent on technology in our daily lives, we can project our hopes and […]
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard The Duck
Fox News

Tom Hanks mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ co-star Peter Scolari: ‘We were molecularly connected’

Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari. The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Keanu Reeves Ended ‘John Wick 4’ Filming by Giving His Stunt Team the ‘Best Wrap Gift Ever’

With beloved action franchises such as “The Matrix” and “John Wick” under his belt, Keanu Reeves knows the importance of stunt workers more than most actors. As reported by People magazine, the actor marked the end of production on “John Wick 4” by gifting the film’s four-man stunt team personalized Rolex Submariner watches as a thank you for their hard work on the upcoming action tentpole. Reeves’ stunt team on the film was made up of Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ Review: There Are Worse Ways to Get in the Holiday Spirit Than This Netflix Charmer

If you’re immune to the charms of a small child admitting that he’s heartbroken over the loss of his mother but “still loves her with all the broken pieces,” then suffice to say that “A Boy Called Christmas” probably isn’t for you. For those who don’t mind a bit of saccharinity in their holiday viewing, however, Netflix’s tall tale about the origins of Christmas will make for better background viewing than a yule-log loop. Directed by Gil Kenan (“City of Ember”) and based on Matt Haig’s novel of the same name, “Christmas” is a cut above the usual holiday dross. Said...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Sandra Bullock Just Revealed the One Reason She & Keanu Reeves Never Dated

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy