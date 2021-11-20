ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong authorises Sinovac Covid vaccine for children aged 3 to 17

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08N2W5_0d2dQjLp00
A community vaccination centre offering the Sinovac vaccine in Hong Kong. About 67% of the population are vaccinated with two shots from either Sinovac or BioNTech.

Hong Kong has approved lowering the age limit for the Covid-19 vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech to three, down from 18 years of age.

Hong Kong’s secretary for food and health, Sophia Chan, said in a statement published on Saturday: “Adolescents aged 12 to 17 will be accorded priority to receive the CoronaVac vaccine, with a view to extending to children of a younger age group at a later stage.”.

She considered the benefits of approving the extension of the age eligibility to cover those aged three to 17 outweighed the risks, the statement said.

A Hong Kong government advisory panel on Covid vaccines had earlier recommended that the minister approve the new age limit, it said.

The extension of the age eligibility comes after Hong Kong’s vaccination campaign, which started in February, has lagged behind many other developed economies. About 67% of the population have received two shots of either Sinovac or Germany’s BioNTech vaccine.

The city’s government said in separate statement on Friday that it had purchased 1m extra doses of BioNTech vaccine for third dose Covid vaccinations.

Hong Kong has followed Beijing’s lead in retaining strict travel restrictions to curb new outbreaks, in contrast to a global trend of opening up and living with the coronavirus.

International business lobby groups have said Hong Kong could lose talent, investment and competitive ground to rival finance hubs such as Singapore unless it relaxes its restrictions on travel.

Despite barely any recent local cases and an environment virtually free of Covid, Hong Kong has imposed mandatory hotel quarantine of up to 21 days for arrivals from most countries at the travellers’ cost.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Can WTA Tour thrive should its ties to China be severed over Peng Shuai?

Amid global concern for tennis player Peng Shuai, Tennis Australia posted a job advertisement demonstrating the importance of China to a sport currently at odds with it. The successful applicant for the role of “Social Content Producer, China Channels” will “help tell the story of the Australian Open to our growing audience in China” through January.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Amnesty UK accused of ‘spreading false information’ about Northern Territory Covid outbreak

Amnesty UK has been accused of “spreading false information” about the Northern Territory’s Covid outbreak in an extraordinary joint statement from the territory’s peak Aboriginal health organisation and Amnesty’s own Australian operation. Disinformation about the Covid outbreak in Aboriginal communities near Katherine, spread by third parties online, was on Thursday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Hong Kong Government#Vaccinations#Sinovac Biotech#Coronavac#Covid
The Independent

Will rising Covid cases in Europe affect my travel plans?

As predicted by epidemiologists, several countries are seeing a second or third spike of Covid-19 cases as we approach winter 2021-22.In the week to 7 November, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that Coronavirus deaths in Europe had jumped by 10 per cent, while other regions saw stable figures or a decline.But are surges in individual countries’ infection rates affecting holidays, city breaks or flights to certain destinations?Here’s everything we know so far.Which countries are seeing a spike in Covid cases?Germany is currently seeing a spike in new infections of the virus, recently recording more than 50,000 cases in one...
TRAVEL
ktwb.com

Singapore business events bounce back post COVID, Hong Kong flounders

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Singapore is hosting top executives of big global companies this week at a host of conferences, marking its gradual return to normalcy and underscoring the contrast with long-time rival Hong Kong, which is sticking with some of the toughest quarantine rules in the world. The Milken...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
artreview.com

What To See in Hong Kong

M+ finally opens its doors and Hong Kong’s international galleries bring in the big guns. For the big artworld pilgrimage this year, you’ll be wanting to head to Hong Kong, where M+, the island’s museum of twentieth- and twenty-first-century ‘visual culture’ has opened its doors, almost two decades after it was first announced and following years of delays and postponements. During the course of that time, an institution that was envisaged and promoted as being Asia’s equivalent to New York’s MoMA and London’s Tate, and that would both broaden and complicate the histories – and definitions of art – set out in both of those ‘venerable’ institutions, is now being looked at anew as a testing ground for the limits of artistic freedom in the wake of the recent and much discussed crackdowns on free speech and democracy in the SAR. Ai Weiwei’s Study of Perspective: Tian’anmen (1997, part of a series of photographs showing the artist raising his middle finger at sites of authority and national identity around the world), about which the artist was repeatedly questioned in relation to his patriotism (‘a blatant attack on the state’, Ai records one of his interrogators saying in his newly published memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows) during his incarceration in China in 2011, has already been removed from the M+ website (although other of his works remain).
ENTERTAINMENT
WISH-TV

Suspected COVID case closes Hong Kong Disneyland

(CNN) — Hong Kong Disneyland was shut on Wednesday and staff and visitors were made to undergo COVID testing after a recent visitor tested preliminarily positive for the virus. On Tuesday the Hong Kong government issued a compulsory testing notice for those who visited the park between 11 a.m. to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

FedEx shutters Hong Kong pilot base over COVID restrictions

FedEx Express is abandoning its pilot base in Hong Kong because of restrictive COVID health and travel rules that make it difficult for the parcel carrier’s airline to operate efficiently. In late January, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) relocated at significant expense about 180 of its Hong Kong-domiciled pilots and their families...
WORLD
soyacincau.com

AstraZeneca and Sinovac get greenlight for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Malaysia

Malaysia’s Ministry of Health has announced that the Drug Control Authority (DCA), under the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) has given conditional approval for AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots. Prior to this, the NPRA has given conditional approval for Pfizer vaccines to be administered as booster for individuals who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer and Sinovac.
WORLD
WNCY

Turkey’s domestic COVID-19 vaccine applies for emergency authorisation

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, has applied for emergency authorisation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, adding he hoped the shot would be available for use by year-end. Speaking at his ministry’s budget debate in parliament, Koca said work on Turkovac was nearing completion, and...
WORLD
The Millennial Source

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 response, explained

Hong Kong’s approach follows mainland China’s, whereby the government has adopted the zero-COVID-19 strategy, which means how it sounds – they won’t reopen until case numbers hit zero. What’s Hong Kong’s tourism industry like?. Before COVID-19, Hong Kong was considered the most visited city in the world, and the tourism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Rights Markets: Singapore Media Festival Takes Hybrid Route While Hong Kong FilMart Stays Online Only

Audiovisual rights markets in Asia are coming up with new features to attract and retain executive interest, as business travel in the region remains deeply troublesome. The Singapore Media Festival, which kicked off on Thursday, is opting for a hybrid format, with a mix of in-person and online component events. But Hong Kong’s FilMart, traditionally Asia’s largest film and TV rights market, this week announced that its March 2022 convention will be held online-only for the third time. The FilMart organizers’ announcement did not even try to explain the reasons for cancelling the in-person meeting. Doing so might be seen as dangerously...
CHINA
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
MILITARY
The Independent

Malaysia, Singapore set to reopen borders to some tourists

Malaysia and Singapore said Wednesday they will partially reopen their borders next week to fully vaccinated citizens and some others, after nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic that had stranded many Malaysian workers in the neighboring city-state away from their families.Leaders from both countries said limited travel will be allowed across the land border from Monday, with plans to gradually relax restrictions. Air travel will reopen on the same day to fully vaccinated passengers, allowing quarantine-free travel between the two countries, with fewer restrictions.Travellers the Causeway Bridge that connects the island of Singapore with the Malaysian peninsula...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy