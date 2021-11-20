ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

St. Augustine: Priests should never tire of seeking the lost

clarionherald.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clarion Herald celebrated “The Gift of Priesthood” in a special section that included columns by priests and bishops across the state of Louisiana. Here is a reflection from from Father Brice Higginbotham of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. In his famous sermon on pastors, St. Augustine distills for us...

clarionherald.org

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Shelbyville News

Speaking in tongues

We’ll finish up our discussion of baptism this week with a controversy that is somewhat related to the topic. You’ll remember that last week we talked about a “second” baptism of the Holy Spirit. Many churches insist on a second baptism of the Holy Spirit in addition to the traditional water baptism. Based on the Biblical evidence, we suggested that one is baptized into the Holy Spirit upon coming to faith. If one “professes with the mouth and believes in the heart that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Romans 10:9), not only does that person receive salvation, he/she also is indwelt with the power of the Holy Spirit, God Himself, the third person of the Trinity. When this happens, the person is “born again” (John 3:3) to live a life in the Spirit, as opposed to a life seeking selfish, fleshly desires (Galatians 5:19-25).
RELIGION
Salt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: Tithing lawsuit against the church is born again

Special invitation: Join us for a live podcast recording. As of last week, senior religion reporter Peggy Fletcher Stack has covered The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for The Salt Lake Tribune for 30 years. To celebrate, we’re inviting our Patreon supporters to join us for a special “Mormon Land” live Zoom interview at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to hear about her experiences and ask her questions about her work during these three decades.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
Houma, LA
Society
bluemountaineagle.com

The End is Near

The Thanksgiving holiday reminds us that this year is very near to coming to an end. In fact, in the Christian liturgical calendar, the 2021 church year actually begins right now with the first week of Advent, the season of the four weeks before Christmas. This calendar is a cycle of scripture readings for worship services that begins with anticipating the birth of the savior in Advent, welcoming him in the Christmas season, following his teachings and ministry, preparing for his death and resurrection in Lent, celebrating these events in the Easter/Pentecost season, and ending with the ultimate victory of Christ as king of the universe.
RELIGION
Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
RELIGION
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Person
Jesus Christ
clarionherald.org

A summary of the U.S. bishops’ November meeting

Below is my summary of the November meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). This is not an official summary but my reflections during the meeting. 1. The United States bishops sent greetings to Pope Francis and assured him of our spiritual and fraternal support. 2. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmartinsweb.org

IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM FR. DAVID WELLS

A very dismaying event occurred this past Sunday evening, as someone broke into the church. and stole our safe with the offertory collection. Although the church was locked, the thief was able to enter by force through a few different doors. If you wrote a check that was placed in the offertory collection at one of the Masses this past weekend (November 20-21), please cancel that check.
RELIGION
clarionherald.org

I am in love with God through the gift of faith

The Clarion Herald celebrates “The Gift of Priesthood” with the following reflection from Father Robert Cooper, pastor of Divine Mercy Church in Kenner. These words of St. Augustine resonate in my heart with deep emotion. God is defined in sacred Scripture as love. “God is love, and anyone who lives...
KENNER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priests#Fatherhood#Church#The Office Of Readings#The Divine Office#Gospel
clarionherald.org

Hospitality, kindness of God’s people have lifted my spirits

I was a stranger and you welcomed me’ – Mt 25:35. This is a line from Scripture that has become very meaningful in my personal life since I came in 2015 to minister in the Archdiocese of New Orleans. I am from Nigeria, educated and ordained for the Diocese of...
METAIRIE, LA
clarionherald.org

To serve God and country has been a true blessing

Back in the days of Archbishop Philip Hannan, we often heard of the heroic stories of the then-WWII Father Philip Hannan going over to Europe to serve as an Army chaplain. Archbishop Hannan was truly a man of God, serving God and country. While he brought solace and sacraments to Catholic soldiers, he also brought respect and reverence to the endangered art and statuary of numerous churches in Europe destined for the bombings of the Nazi army.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Scrutinizing Scripture: Jesus always speaks the truth

Kids’ Clarion asked Father Christian DeLerno, pastor of St. Mary Magdalen Church in Metairie, to reflect on the Gospel to be proclaimed on the Nov. 21 Feast of Christ the King. The full text of the Gospel is printed below. Pilate said to Jesus, “Are you the King of the...
METAIRIE, LA
clarionherald.org

The fourth-grader who 'fell in love' with Catholicism

Let's just say Abigail Lee Douglas, age 9, was wise and fearless beyond her years. When Abby’s parents, Sarah and Bobby Douglas, decided this past summer to switch their daughter from a New Orleans public elementary school to St. Ann School in Metairie for fourth grade, they were not at all worried about her ability to make new friends – at what might be considered an awkward age – because they knew all about her winsome personality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
clarionherald.org

‘Welcome to the front line’: COVID ministry revealed heroes

Since 2009, the biggest event at Good Shepherd Parish has been our St. Joseph Table on March 19, the solemnity of St. Joseph. So, it was with great dismay that I received notice on March 16, 2020, that all public Masses and events in the Archdiocese of New Orleans had to be canceled due to COVID-19. It was sad that the Mass I celebrated for the solemnity of St. Joseph was only with a small group of parishioners rather than the usual large group of schoolchildren and friends of Italian ancestry.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
newwaysministry.org

At Mass, Parishioners Oppose Catholic Officials Who Forced Student to Remove Pride Shirt

Community members have rallied around a Catholic school student who was forced to remove a Pride shirt, an action the local archdiocese is now defending. Students and parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Baltimore and its attached school wore rainbow face masks and shirts with “I am a child of God” in rainbow text to Mass this past weekend. Their action was in response to an incident last Friday at the school. The Baltimore Brew reported:
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy