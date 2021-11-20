Read full article on original website
Related
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 13 Mini is now a steal with this massive price drop
Despite Apple dropping the iPhone 14 mini from the line-up last autumn, the iPhone mini 13 is still alive and kicking and available at a cut price. Amazon is currently offering the attractive Project Red version of the iPhone 13 mini for under £600, with a £50 discount on the handset currently available.
TrustedReviews
Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?
Netflix and Prime Video are two streaming services that offer a breadth of content, including plenty of exciting original movies and TV shows. But, which service is best? We’ve compared Netflix and Prime Video to help you decide which streaming site is right for you…. Pricing and subscription tiers.
TrustedReviews
LG Gram Style vs LG Gram Ultraslim: Which laptop should you buy?
LG surprised everyone at CES 2023 this year by announcing two new ranges of laptops: the LG Gram Style and the LG Gram Ultraslim. In previous years, LG has only really had two different families of laptops: the standard clamshell, and a 2-in-1 alternative. Those laptops have come in different sizes (such as 14-inch and 16-inch) but there haven’t been many differences between the laptops otherwise.
TrustedReviews
What is Nvidia GeForce Now?
If you’ve ever come across Nvidia’s famous GPUs, you are probably aware of the GeForce Now service offered by the company. But if you’re not exactly sure what this service is offering, then you’re in the right place. We’ve created this GeForce Now guide, which includes what it is, how much it costs to join and what games you can play.
TrustedReviews
How to delete your TikTok account
Looking to delete your TikTok account? Here’s how to do it in just a handful of steps. TikTok has become massively popular in the last few years and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. However, there are still plenty of reasons you may want to delete or deactivate your account.
TrustedReviews
Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob Review
It may not be the fastest hob available, but the Hotpoint TS 5760F NE Flexi Zone Induction Electric Hob makes up for this by being able to run all four burners at maximum power at the same time. Its Flexi Zone adds flexibility, while clever automation takes the hassle out of everyday jobs. If you want a well-priced hob that’s great to cook on, look no further.
TrustedReviews
How to check your phone number on iPhone
Having a hard time remembering your phone number? Here’s how to find it on an iPhone. It isn’t easy memorising 11 digits. Perhaps you’ve recently signed up for a new contract or you’ve moved to another country and switched over your SIM. Keep reading to learn...
TrustedReviews
What is DisplayPort? The video connector explained
If you’ve been looking to buy a new monitor, then you may have come across the term DisplayPort, but what is this technology?. It can be difficult to know what to look for when you’re buying a new piece of hardware, that’s why we’re here to help.
Comments / 0