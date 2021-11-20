ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Should you wear a mask at Thanksgiving? Check this map

By Monica Madden
Myhighplains.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor an interactive version of the map to see rates in each county, click here. There are a few reasons for this, according to infectious disease experts like Dr. Jan Patterson of the University of Texas Health San Antonio. “When we look at those areas of moderate transmission, as...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Do This Before Getting Your Booster, Virus Experts Warn

Officials ended months of drawn-out debate when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility for COVID-19 boosters on Nov. 19. Now, many are making appointments and preparing for their additional dose, adding to the over 36 million people who have already received their supplemental shot, according to CDC data. But while official guidelines on what to do before getting your COVID booster remain almost identical to the guidelines for initial shots, there is one thing doctors are saying you should avoid leading up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Big Pharma#Christmas#Dshs
EatThis

Ways You're Catching Covid Without Knowing It

Nearly two years into the pandemic, you might think you know all the best practices necessary to avoid contracting COVID. But the Delta variant, vaccines, booster shots and the resumption of normal life have changed—and continue to change—the safety equation. Add a bit of COVID fatigue most of us are suffering from, and it's entirely possible you might catch COVID this winter without knowing it. Here's what science and experts say are the most common ways that could happen. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Costco
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Pediatricians warn of virus’ impact on kids, urge parents to

For parents who decline to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus because they believe COVID-19 only affects older people, pediatric specialists present some stark statistics:. Beyond the numbers, there are the heartbreaking stories of children struggling to breathe as desperate parents lament not getting them vaccinated even when eligible. Dr....
ORLANDO, FL
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated. These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Myhighplains.com

These are the worst Thanksgiving sides, survey finds

Thanksgiving lunch, or dinner – whatever floats your gravy boat – comes with some specific sides that we as a society have agreed upon. But they’re not necessarily everyone’s favorite. Instacart and The Harris Poll conducted surveys with about 5,000 adults in the United States to figure out which are...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy