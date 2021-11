MADISON – Anticipation is building across Wisconsin as hunters of all experience levels are preparing to head out afield to take part in the state’s 170th nine-day gun deer season Nov. 20-28. “The nine-day gun deer season is always an exciting time of the year,” said Eric Lobner, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Management Bureau Director. “Hunting is part of the cultural fabric of Wisconsin, and we look forward to another memorable gun deer season that also provides an economic boost to many parts of the state.”

MADISON, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO