ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Raphinha’s next ‘great challenge’ is to help Leeds team improve, says Marcelo Bielsa

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aulov_0d2dN5vp00

Marcelo Bielsa feels Brazil winger Raphinha ’s next “great challenge” is to help improve Leeds as a team.

Raphinha has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League ’s most potent forwards and Bielsa hopes the 24-year-old can help lift his team-mates to a similar level.

Bielsa said: “If you asked me how do I imagine his evolution, I would say to maintain regularly performances like the ones he is achieving would be a great indicator.

“The other great challenge that the players who shine have is to transfer that evolution to his team-mates and to the team.

“He is sufficiently good right now. Raphinha will be a lot better if the team is better and if his team-mates are better.”

Raphinha, signed from Rennes in October 2020 for a reported £17million plus add-ons, is Leeds’ top scorer this season, with five league goals in 10 appearances.

The Brazilian has also had a stunning impact on his national side, scoring two goals on his full debut in a 4-1 World Cup qualifying win against Uruguay in October.

That display prompted Brazil head coach Tite to publicly thank Bielsa for his part in helping to develop the player.

Bielsa added: “This, what I say, is not a conclusion that is elaborated by myself, but it is a conclusion that comes from the players who shine.

“They start by unbalancing (opposing sides) by themselves, they manage to facilitate how their team-mates perform and that development of the collective game improves the team that they belong to, that contains them, and that process is a great challenge.”

Raphinha will continue to carry extra weight on his shoulders on Sunday in the absence of striker Patrick Bamford when Leeds play at Tottenham.

Bamford is set to miss his ninth straight game in all competitions due to a troublesome ankle injury, while new Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will take charge of his first home game for the club.

Bielsa was unable to put a timeframe on Bamford’s recovery, nor that of defender Luke Ayling, who had minor knee surgery in early October.

“Their evolution is controlled on a daily basis,” Bielsa added. “I don’t want to give you a date for them which won’t be met.

“That’s why my responses are brief, I can’t offer any certainty.”

Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton are closing in on their returns, but Germany defender Robin Koch is still working his way back after a knee operation in December.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Leeds midfielder Phillips: We all believe in Bielsa approach

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips says there's no panic over their slow start to the season. Phillips insists everyone has total faith in manager Marcelo Bielsa. He said: "I think everyone knows Marcelo by now. He's very stubborn about his ideas and stubborn about how he wants to play and that's the reason we've done so well in the last three years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa called Wigan coach Rioch for Gelhardt praise

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has praised Wigan academy coach Gregor Rioch for the development work he did with Joe Gelhardt. The Telegraph says Bielsa called Rioch last week to show his appreciation for the time and effort the Latics dedicated for Gelhardt throughout the years. The Whites youngster joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds winger Raphinha delighted playing for Tite and Bielsa

Leeds United winger Raphinha is delighted playing for Brazil coach Tite. Raphinha has helped Brazil reach the 2022 World Cup after a late call-up to their qualifying campaign. He told AS: "Tite is a great person. An exemplary professional with a lot of wisdom. He asks me to do what I'm doing at Leeds. Adding some other detail. He gives us the freedom to feel comfortable playing with our style."
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphinha
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Robin Koch
Person
Luke Ayling
Person
Junior Firpo
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Jamie Shackleton
SkySports

Marcelo Bielsa exclusive interview: Facing Antonio Conte for first time and comparing Kalvin Phillips to Andrea Pirlo

Marcelo Bielsa and Antonio Conte have never faced each other as managers but Sunday's encounter between Leeds United and Tottenham will not be the first time they have met. This week, photographs emerged from a 2015 coaching seminar given by Bielsa at an Italian Football Federation awards ceremony in Florence. As he holds court in front of a large audience, Conte, in charge of Italy at the time, sits rapt in the front row.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Leeds manager Bielsa takes responsibility for Tottenham loss

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits he is responsible for his side's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. The Elland Road club were 1-0 up at half time away from home, but could not survive a second half onslaught from Antonio Conte's Spurs. Goals from Pierre-Emile...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa admits he wants more from Raphinha

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits he wants more from Raphinha. Raphinha has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League's most potent forwards and Bielsa hopes the 24-year-old can help lift his team-mates to a similar level. Bielsa said: “If you asked me how do I imagine his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds#Uruguay#The Premier League#Brazilian#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
chatsports.com

Tottenham vs Leeds LIVE: Antonio Conte is seeking his first Premier League win since taking over as the Italian's side look to see off Marcelo Bielsa's relegation-threatened team

Tottenham will be keen to get Antonio Conte's reign up and running with a win over Leeds United on Sunday. Spurs welcome Marcelo Bielsa's men to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looking for the first three points of the Italian's reign - and they should be confident of inflicting another defeat on the Whites with the Yorkshire side struggling this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Leeds coach Bielsa: Gelhardt can compete at this level

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is proud of Joe Gelhardt's progression in the first team. Despite losing 2-1 to Tottenham on Sunday and failing to create a gap between themselves and the relegation zone, Bielsa focused on the positives of the performance. He singled out the teenage forward for praise,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds 'midfielder' Phillips: I don't know why Bielsa did it

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips admits he was in the dark why he lined up at the back for defeat to Tottenham. Phillips concedes he struggled after halftime in the new role set up by manager Marcelo Bielsa as Spurs won 2-1 on Sunday. He later said: "To be honest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Spurs boss Conte relieved overcoming Bielsa's Leeds

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte discusses victory over Leeds United. Conte was pleased to secure a first Premier League win as Tottenham manager with victory over Everton. The Italian discussed the difficulty of facing Leeds' energy and the tactical shuffle needed to overcome their manager Marcelo Bielsa's methods. Need a VPN?...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa explains Gelhardt call-up: No surprise

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says Joe Gelhardt deserves his playing chance. Gelhardt made his his first Premier League start in defeat to Tottenham last week. Bielsa said, "When I put a non habitual player in the starting 11 it is because I'm convinced that he can offer a positive result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa assures Phillips over positional plans

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has assured Kalvin Phillips he will play the majority of games in midfield. Phillips was fielded at centre-back last week in defeat to Tottenham. Ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton, Bielsa said: "At Leeds his natural position will be at defensive midfield that the place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

351K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy