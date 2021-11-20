ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lady Gaga says Britney Spears has changed the music industry for women forever

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhRVh_0d2dMznh00

Britney Spears has thanked Lady Gaga after she took time at the House of Gucci premiere to discuss Spears’s triumph in her conservatorship battle.

At the event in Los Angeles , Gaga said she believed the way Spears was treated was wrong, and remarked on the overall negative treatment of women in the music industry .

“I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women,” Gaga said.

Asked by Variety whether she would collaborate with Spears, the “Born This Way” singer answered: “Of course I would!”

“Britney is, she’s a woman in this business that showed a lot of power in her sexuality, even in her youth, in a way that, I think for me as a young woman, was just so inspiring and empowering,” she said.

“And I’d like to say this, truly — we can all root for her, but the person who changed her life was her. So this change that’s happening for her, it happened because of her, I believe. I’m excited for her future and I wish her all the best.”

Following the interview, Spears posted some words of thanks to Gaga on her Instagram Story.

“Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” she said. “You made me cry! I love you!”

“Love you @britneyspears,!” Gaga responded. “Live your best life. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you.”

The sweet exchange came right after Spears called out her fellow Mickey Mouse Club member and Nineties pop star, Christina Aguilera .

Spears took issue with the way Aguilera skirted around a question about Spears being freed from her conservatorship.

“Refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Aguilera’s representatives for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears: Lawyer Reveals A ‘Bombshell’ The Judge Revealed Before Ending Conservatorship

David J. Glass explained what Judge Brenda J. Penny ‘hung her hat on’ to end Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship. After a lengthy legal battle, Britney Spears, 39, is finally free of her conservatorship. Judge Brenda J. Penny formally made the decision in Los Angeles Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 12 — and California family lawyer David J. Glass of Enenstein Law shared the “bombshell” Penny revealed before making her highly anticipated decision EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Lady Gaga’s Latest Attention-Grabbing Look? A Micro-Fringe

Since bursting into the pop music scene in 2008, Lady Gaga has consistently proven that she can pull off a range of daring hairstyles. From an elaborate silver and turquoise mane, controversially adorned with meat, to a perfectly coiffed beehive fit for a queen, the British Vogue cover star’s imagination knows no bounds when it comes to serving looks. And the latest? An audacious ’90s micro-fringe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Nineties#Britneyspears#Mickey Mouse Club
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's mom requests $663K in attorneys fees as the singer blasts her for being behind the conservatorship

Lynne Spears says her legal team played a pivotal role in helping to #FreeBritney. In a new filing in Britney Spears's conservatorship case, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer's mother says she was the one who got the ball rolling, in 2019, to oust the star's dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator. Now, Lynne wants the court to OK the conservatorship paying her over $660,000 in legal fees. The new filing comes at the same time that Britney, 39, posted then deleted scathing comments about Lynne this week.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Britney Spears Turned Down Paris Hilton's Wedding Invite

Britney Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, has reportedly turned down Paris Hilton's wedding invite. According to Page Six, Spears was invited to the three-day event but opted not to attend. The outlet indicates that sources have speculated Spears may simply not be ready to make an appearance at such a high-profile event just yet, seeing as how her conservatorship only ended earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera for ‘Refusing to Speak’ About Conservatorship

Britney Spears called out her fellow TRL-era pop star Christina Aguilera on social media for “refusing to speak” about Spears’ now-terminated conservatorship. In an Instagram story posted late Friday, Spears shared a video of Aguilera speaking to the press during this week’s Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. A reporter asked Aguilera whether she had spoken to Spears since the conservatorship was terminated; however, a publicist promptly cut short the interview  — “We’re not doing that,” they said — with Aguilera simply saying, “But I’m really happy for her!” Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claims Mom Lynne Is ‘Concerned’ About Her ‘Weird’ Behavior

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears said her mother Lynne was ‘concerned’ about her behavior, claiming she was ‘acting weird.’. Britney Spears, 39, shared how “concerned” her mother Lynne Spears, 66, was about her in a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted. “My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ the pop star wrote in the caption of the social media share, later celebrating her family “exiting” out of her life and declaring herself free from the “family business,” reported the Daily Mail. The post featured white text against a black background that read, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Britney Speaks: singer shares happiness at finally being free

Britney Speaks! The singer has spoken on social media about her happiness at finally being free from the conservatorship that restricted her life for far too long. In her lengthiest statement since the termination of her controversial conservatorship, Britney couldn’t contain her excitement about finally being able to do the things she wants to do.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

351K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy