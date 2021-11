Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is ready to return to the Premier League in January. The midfielder has scored three goals in his last three matches for his country and will be a key man for them on Monday. A point against Belgium would secure second place in their qualifying group — and a better chance of a home tie in the play-offs — as Wales try to reach football's grandest stage for the first time since 1958.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO