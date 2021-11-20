ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

REVEALED: Juventus defender De Ligt clear top earner in Serie A

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is now the highest paid player in Serie A. De Ligt earns a clear €500,000-a-year more than anyother player in the country after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure for Manchester United....

www.tribalfootball.com

