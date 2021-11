New vaccine verification system in the works as Oregon hopes to 'turn back tsunami of infection'No more masks outdoors, new COVID-19 quarantine protocols and testing in schools and a vaccination verification system were announced by state health and education officials Tuesday. In a wide-ranging press call, Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said there was reason for optimism with the seven-day average of new cases at 822 on Tuesday, Nov. 23, down from more than 2,000 around Labor Day. "We've been able to turn back the tsunami of infection," Allen said. But the state would not give a firm timeline...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO