Scoop: Girl Tribe’s opening an experiential retail store in Birkdale

Girl Supply, an Instagrammable immersive shopping experience from the creators of Girl Tribe, plans to open in early 2022 in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village. Expect hands-on stations like a balloon bar and DIY candle-making.

What’s happening: Girl Supply is the next step for Girl Tribe, the powerhouse brand co-founded by Sarah Baucom and Carrie Barker that’s known for its support of women, trendy tees and clothing and pop-ups.

“What we learned is that we have three main skills: providing large-scale experience events, unique retail and having a ton of fun doing all of it,” Lindsay Harden, Girl Tribe’s public relations and marketing coordinator, said.

Girl Supply will be a culmination of those things with a curated selected of women-owned brands, local vendors, photo ops and hands-on experiences.

Why it matters: Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar, Girl Supply will be a destination where shoppers will get to know the people behind the brands carried in store.

Think of it as an activity with some shopping involved versus a quick stop.

The experience: You can expect a Girl Tribe storefront inside with curated collections specifically for Birkdale shoppers, along with other women-led fashion and accessory brands. There will also be a balloon bar by Confetti Castle , DIY candle making, cocktails, a weekend DJ and other in-store events.

“Yes it will still have the Girl Tribe section, but the whole store is going to be an Instagram photo moment,” Harden said.

it will still have the Girl Tribe section, but the whole store is going to be an Instagram photo moment,” Harden said. Kathryn Godwin of Studio Cultivate is the interior designer behind the new project.

Zoom out: Girl Supply is taking the space of a former Pier 1, and it’s part of North American Properties’ “Birkdale Reimagined” vision.

“We believe creating an immersive shopping experience is the solution for abandoned first-floor retail properties,” Baucom and Barker shared in a statement with Axios.

What’s next: The Girl Supply team will have a booth with more information and merch at Birkdale on Saturday, Nov. 20. The booth will be set up 1-5pm, before The Lighting of Birkdale Village .

Details: They’re targeting a February 2022 opening. The exact address is 8805 Townley Rd., Huntersville.

The post Scoop: Girl Tribe’s opening an experiential retail store in Birkdale appeared first on Axios Charlotte .