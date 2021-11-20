ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoop: Girl Tribe’s opening an experiential retail store in Birkdale

By Brianna Crane
 5 days ago
Girl Supply, an Instagrammable immersive shopping experience from the creators of Girl Tribe, plans to open in early 2022 in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village. Expect hands-on stations like a balloon bar and DIY candle-making.

What’s happening: Girl Supply is the next step for Girl Tribe, the powerhouse brand co-founded by Sarah Baucom and Carrie Barker that’s known for its support of women, trendy tees and clothing and pop-ups.

  • “What we learned is that we have three main skills: providing large-scale experience events, unique retail and having a ton of fun doing all of it,” Lindsay Harden, Girl Tribe’s public relations and marketing coordinator, said.
  • Girl Supply will be a culmination of those things with a curated selected of women-owned brands, local vendors, photo ops and hands-on experiences.

Why it matters: Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar, Girl Supply will be a destination where shoppers will get to know the people behind the brands carried in store.

  • Think of it as an activity with some shopping involved versus a quick stop.

The experience: You can expect a Girl Tribe storefront inside with curated collections specifically for Birkdale shoppers, along with other women-led fashion and accessory brands. There will also be a balloon bar by Confetti Castle , DIY candle making, cocktails, a weekend DJ and other in-store events.

  • “Yes it will still have the Girl Tribe section, but the whole store is going to be an Instagram photo moment,” Harden said.
  • Kathryn Godwin of Studio Cultivate is the interior designer behind the new project.

Zoom out: Girl Supply is taking the space of a former Pier 1, and it’s part of North American Properties’ “Birkdale Reimagined” vision.

  • “We believe creating an immersive shopping experience is the solution for abandoned first-floor retail properties,” Baucom and Barker shared in a statement with Axios.

What’s next: The Girl Supply team will have a booth with more information and merch at Birkdale on Saturday, Nov. 20. The booth will be set up 1-5pm, before The Lighting of Birkdale Village .

Details: They’re targeting a February 2022 opening. The exact address is 8805 Townley Rd., Huntersville.

Courtesy of Girl Tribe

#Retail Store#Experiential Retail#Birkdale#Girl Tribe#Girl Supply#Confetti Castle#Instagram#Studio Cultivate
