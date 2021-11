St. John’s Prep 49, Central Catholic 14. “Every one of us keeps a picture of the scoreboard from our last game against the Prep,” said Hebert of the Sept. 18 loss. “Not every team gets a chance at redemption like we do, and we’re going to make it count. With a trip to the championship game on the line, this game is the most important game of our season anyway, and the fact that they beat us earlier adds fuel to the fire.”

METHUEN, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO