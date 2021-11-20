ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mo Gilligan: ‘My greatest achievement? Getting a house. I didn’t think that was possible’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Aj2w_0d2dKk1I00
Mo Gilligan: ‘I wake up in the middle of the night and write jokes.’

Born in London, Mo Gilligan, 33, began his career uploading comedy clips to social media, and was given his own Channel 4 series, The Lateish Show, in 2019. His Netflix special, Momentum, has been released in 190 countries, and he won the 2020 Bafta for best entertainment performance. He produced and fronted the Channel 4 documentary Mo Gilligan: Black, British and Funny. Currently touring his show There’s Mo to Life, he stars in the latest Purplebricks advertising campaign. He lives in London.

What is your earliest memory?

I’ll never forget my first day at nursery. My mum dropped me off and I was like, “Wow, this is fun.” I was playing on the swing and the slide, and turned around and she was gone. I remember losing it.

What is your most treasured possession?

My passport.

Describe yourself in three words

Laid-back, charismatic and funny.

What would your superpower be?

To stop time and sort out my punctuality.

What makes you unhappy?

Rainy days.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

The bags under my eyes.

What is your most unappealing habit?

I slurp drinks when they are very hot.

What scares you about getting older?

Not being able to keep up with trends.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I love trainers. Wherever I go in the world, I will look for trainer shops and probably buy four or five pairs.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

Which book are you ashamed not to have read?

My own: I haven’t got my copy yet.

What is the worst thing anyone’s said to you?

About four years ago, someone asked for a picture when I was on the phone. I said, “Give me two seconds.” And they said, “Oh right, it’s not like you’re famous.” What? I’m just taking a call.

Would you choose fame or anonymity?

Fame – I got a PS5 for free!

To whom would you most like to say sorry, and why?

Some of my old teachers for disrupting lessons. I was the class clown.

What does love feel like?

I always relate love to happiness.

What is the worst job you’ve ever done?

Handing out leaflets for a dry cleaner’s, because no one wanted them and, if people did take them, they just threw them on the floor.

What has been your biggest disappointment?

Not investing in bitcoin.

If you could edit your past, what would you change?

I don’t think I would change anything because it might not have got me here.

If not yourself, who would you most like to be?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

What would you like to leave your children?

A house.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Getting a house. I didn’t think that was a possibility for me. I’ve been able to do amazing things – Netflix, tours, winning a Bafta – but having something you own is hard, so that’s really up there.

What keeps you awake at night?

Material. I wake up in the middle of the night and write jokes.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To enjoy it.

Tell us a joke

My life. It’s literally built on jokes.

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Mo Gilligan to host historic BRIT Awards

Mo Gilligan has been announced as the host of the BRIT Awards 2022 - the first ceremony that will not feature male or female categories. The 33-year-old comedian will take control of proceedings when the annual music extravaganza takes place on Tuesday February 8 at The O2 Arena in London.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Gilligan
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Sandra Bullock Just Revealed the One Reason She & Keanu Reeves Never Dated

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Campaign#Channel 4#Momentum#British#Purplebricks
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Here's Why Katie Thurston And Blake Moynes Reportedly Broke Up

On Monday Aug. 9, Bachelor Nation’s Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes were brimming with joy on Jimmy Kimmel Live as they celebrated their new engagement. But on Tuesday Oct. 26, less than three months after Moynes proposed to Thurston during the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, the fan-favorite couple announced they are splitting up. Thurston and Moynes shared this development on Instagram, where they issued identical statements asking for privacy as they work through their breakup.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Adele is offering rare insight into her relationship with Rich Paul. The Grammy-winning superstar dished on the moment she met her sports agent boyfriend during CBS' Adele One Night Only special on Nov. 14. "I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she told Oprah Winfrey about their initial encounter. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
TheWrap

Jimmy Kimmel Refuses to Appear on MyPillow Guy’s Show Because He’s ‘Dying to See’ Their ‘Fake Jimmy’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday he has decided to refuse MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s request the late-night host appear on Lindell’s online channel during its 96-hour long “Thanks-A-Thon” this week. It’s not because he doesn’t want to “Zoom with a bunch of conspiracy theorists over Thanksgiving” (because he totally does), it’s...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy