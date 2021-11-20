The Ultimate Uncorrelated Asset: Carbon Credits?

K92 Mining released its Q3 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~24,100 gold-equivalent ounces, a more than 8% increase from the year-ago period. We're nearing the end of the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent companies to report its results was K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF). While production was up ~8% year-over-year, this was well below initial estimates, prompting a cut in FY2021 guidance. While this might appear disappointing, it's worth noting that FY2022 should be a massive year for the company, so investors should look forward to the bright future vs. worry about the disappointing quarterly results. Based on K92 being a top-3 organic growth story sector-wide, I would view any pullbacks below US$5.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.
