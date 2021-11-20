ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ultimate Uncorrelated Asset: Carbon Credits?

Cover picture for the articleThe hunt for uncorrelated assets is a common goal for all investors. The 60/40 or 50/50 equity/bond portfolio has been regarded as a "sleep-well" portfolio for many decades primarily because in a number of macro scenarios equity and bond markets are not highly correlated. For example, in a deflationary scenario, equities...

How to invest when inflation is high

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The annualized inflation rate in the United States just clocked in at its highest level in more than 30 years. At 6.2%, that's the highest run rate since November 1990. Predicting the inflation rate is...
Chevron upgraded at RBC as strategic certainty drives premium valuation

Chevron (CVX +0.9%) climbs near a 52-week high as RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $145 price target, raised from $130, saying the company deserves a premium valuation because it has a much more stable portfolio than peers, positioning it to benefit from a strong commodity cycle over the coming years.
Best Inflation Hedge ETFs

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 12th, 2021. Lots of investors are concerned about inflation, and with good reason. Commodity prices are surging, and U.S. inflation measures are at their highest levels in decades. Inflation has proven longer-lived than expected by many analysts, including myself. Due to this, I've covered several inflation hedge ETFs in the past few months. Thought an article summarizing a few of these, and highlighting a couple of particularly strong choices, might be of use and interest to investors.
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater raises $1.25B for onshore China fund - WSJ

Bridgewater Associates raises ~$1.25B for its third investment fund in China, making the hedge-fund firm one of the biggest foreign managers of private funds in the world's second-biggest economy, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter. The investment firm, founded by Ray Dalio, introduced its...
GMS: Candace MacGibbon on INV Metals sale to Dundee; M&A and carbon credits

In July, Dundee Precious Metals (TSX: DPM), which held a 23.5% stake in Ecuador-focused INV Metals, acquired the remaining shares in the junior exploration company that it did not already own in an all share deal. Dundee acquired the shares for about C80¢ — a 63% premium to INV Metals’...
SusGlobal Signs Offset Development and Marketing Agreement with Bluesource to Monetize Carbon Credits

SusGlobal Energy Corp. Executive Chairman, President and CEO Marc Hazout. The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), has signed an offset development...
Civitas Buys Credits to Offset Carbon Emissions

The credits cover emissions from the company's operations and the power and heat it uses, classified as Scope 1 and Scope 2, according to Ben Dell, its chairman. Civitas Resources Inc., a Colorado shale driller created via a series of mergers earlier this year, said it has accumulated enough credits to cover its 1 million tons of annual carbon emissions from the company’s oilfield activities.
ESG drives booming carbon credit market to all-time highs

As the 26th UN Climate Change Conference wraps up, ESG is becoming an increasing driver in how companies operate, leading them to buy credits to offset their current carbon emissions as they target sustainable reduction of greenhouse gases. The voluntary carbon credit market has hit all times high in volume, and is on track to be worth a billion dollars in 2021. “There are many high value carbon credits that are emerging with the voluntary market,” emphasized Lionel Kambeitz, Executive Chairman of Delta Cleantech.
Diversify Any Portfolio By Investing Into Consolidated Edison's 3.97% Yield

Diversify any portfolio's sourcing of cash flow by investing into a rock-solid 3.97% yield. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) offers a $.78 quarterly dividend, a payout to shareholders that has grown for sixteen consecutive years. Give or take 100 million dollars, the company has earned a steady income from operations at an annual rate of $2.5 billion before tax and distributed $1.95 billion. All accomplished while steadily investing to expand the quality and capacity of its electrical properties with expenditures exceeding $3.8 billion in every year of the trailing ten years' time my data presents. The company goes by the tradename conEdison and we will use conEdison to refer to this utility company.
Spotify gains 2% as Benchmark starts at Buy, expecting higher margins

Amid some mixed tech market performance, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 2% today following a bullish initiation at Benchmark. The firm started coverage at Buy, calling it the "marquee" global audio streaming service and noting advertising and podcasting growth should increasingly complement its core premium music streaming offering. "Streaming already represents...
EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Set To Close In 2027

The Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is one of many funds investing in floating-rate debt. Like BSL, some have features or results that separate them from the pack. (This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate) Introduction. The Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) is...
Price on carbon

Thanks to Dr. Steve Running, for his insightful commentary on the recent climate conference in Glasgow. Apparently there is money to be made in the clean energy transition. Over time, we’ve seen how these international climate conferences send strong signals to financial markets about what sector will or won’t bring returns of investments. According to Dr. Running, Montana could be a really big energy exporter, with landowners earning between $4000 and $8000 per wind turbine and still retaining most of the use of their land. The employment transition could be equally bright with new well-paying jobs and ongoing work in remediation and reclamation of old mines and wells. We’ve been talking about the need to address the warming planet for 20 years. Let’s put a price on carbon pollution with the fees returned to citizens as a monthly dividend and get this show on the road! Please contact Senator Tester and ask him to include a price on carbon in the reconciliation bill.
Riksbank pencils in first rate hike toward end of 2024

STOCKHOLM–Sweden’s central bank on Thursday kept its key repo rate at 0%, as expected, and indicated that a first rate hike will likely come toward the end of 2024. The Riksbank had previously said it expected the repo rate to remain unchanged at zero throughout its forecast horizon that ran to the third quarter of 2024, but updated forecasts presented Thursday show a rate hike in the fourth quarter of 2024.
K92 Mining: A Much Stronger Year Ahead

K92 Mining released its Q3 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~24,100 gold-equivalent ounces, a more than 8% increase from the year-ago period. We're nearing the end of the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent companies to report its results was K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF). While production was up ~8% year-over-year, this was well below initial estimates, prompting a cut in FY2021 guidance. While this might appear disappointing, it's worth noting that FY2022 should be a massive year for the company, so investors should look forward to the bright future vs. worry about the disappointing quarterly results. Based on K92 being a top-3 organic growth story sector-wide, I would view any pullbacks below US$5.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.
Bargain Basement Shopping In The BDC Sector

The valuation range of the BDC sector is as wide as it has been in recent history with valuation "winners" trading at sky-high levels. This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Nov. 19. The valuation range in the BDC sector remains very wide with...
Oil, Inflation, And Bad Government Policy - Jim Iurio Joins Alpha Trader (Podcast)

This week’s Alpha Trader podcast features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher talking with Jim Iurio, managing director at TJM Institutional Securities. Speaking as crude oil prices (CL1:COM) were jumping despite a coordinated governmental effort to boost supplies, Iurio reminds that it’s another entry in the “buy the rumor, sell the fact” mantra. Oil, he notes, was down about $10 per barrel in the weeks leading up to Tuesday morning’s announcement of the SPR release.
TD Holdings enters LOI to acquire Shenzhen Tongdow Internet Technology

TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) has entered into a non-binding LOI with Shenzhen Tongdow Internet Technology, a China's leading integrated service provider for an online to offline e-commerce commodities trading platform. The Co. has agreed to acquire between 30% to 65% of the equity interests of STIT in exchange for a certain...
