Environment

The Nation's Weather

Telegraph
 5 days ago

A front will push down into the Ohio Valley tomorrow. bringing rain from western New York all the way to eastern. Texas. Cold air and strong winds will...

www.thetelegraph.com

Matt Lillywhite

A Massive Storm Will Hit The East Coast Soon

A giant storm is expected to hit New York, Massachusetts, and several other states, according to the National Weather Service. "This storm system is set to strengthen quickly during the day Friday as an upper-level low deepens over the Northeast. On the northern side of this upper low, periods of snow are expected with the heaviest totals taking shape over northern New England."
nbcboston.com

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!. It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: So Nice To See Some Snow!

DENVER(CBS)- Another surge of colder air followed up the initial Wednesday cold front keeping light snow falling thru the late day rush. Early snow amounts varied from trace amounts to just over an inch across the Denver Metro area and Front Range.   Many of our Denver Metro area weather watchers reported small amounts of snow. Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Some areas in the foothills and south metro areas at least came in over an inch! Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Down in the mountains north of above 8,700 feet near Gunnison our weather watcher Paul Kaplan had to break out the shovel! Credit: CBS4 Unfortunately, at the time of this...
#Western New York#Ohio Valley
WMUR.com

Parts of New Hampshire expected to get several inches of snow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Coos County in New Hampshire from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. A cold front will cross the region Friday, bringing rain and snow to the Granite State. Periods of rain are expected south of the Lakes Region through Friday afternoon and with colder air returning, snow is expected north.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Cold Turkey Day On Tap

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of Minnesota is already feeling the chill Thursday morning. The Twin Cities saw a 30-degree temperature drop over the last 24 hours. Parts of central and western Minnesota woke up to subzero feels-like temperatures on this Thanksgiving. (credit: CBS) Wind gusts were still blowing strong Thursday morning, though they are expected to calm as the day goes on. We’ll get some sunshine in the afternoon, but temperatures in the Twin Cities will top out right around 25, well below average. Black Friday will be dry, and temperatures will climb closer to average. They’ll stay there over the weekend, and a few flurries are possible on Saturday.   More On WCCO.com: Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail Vikings: Everson Griffen Came Out Of His Home And Is Getting The Care He Needs ‘There’s No One Here To Help Us’: Staff Shortages Devastating Senior Living Facility Residents Cottage Grove Man Charged With Shooting Uber Eats Driver
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Cold front to bring blustery Black Friday, possible snowflakes Sunday

Get your winter coat ready. After a mild Thanksgiving, Baltimore-area residents will have to brace for a blustery Black Friday. In fact, the National Weather Service says, a cold front sweeping down Southeast from the Great Lakes could produce some snow flakes Sunday. “It’s going to turn sharply colder on Friday, through the weekend,” meteorologist Luis Rosa said. “I think there’s a ...
WMUR.com

Video: Milder conditions for Thanksgiving

After a chilly start, a very pleasant Thanksgiving Day is on the way. Many changes follow starting on Friday. Thanksgiving Day Thursday will be milder with mostly sunny skies to start, then partly sunny skies the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the 40's and 50's. Clouds will...
