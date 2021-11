The election is about 4 months away, with the presidential election day for the 20th president of the Republic of Korea scheduled to take place on March 9th next year. With former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl nominated as the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) last Friday, he will now be competing against three other candidates – the ruling Democratic Party (DP)’s Lee Jae-myung, People’s Party (PP)’s Ahn Cheol-soo and Justice Party’s Sim Sang-jeong – in the 20th Presidential Election which is coming up next March.

