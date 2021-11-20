ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Harry Maguire a 'true example of a Man Utd player'

By Toby Cudworth
90min.com
 5 days ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckons Harry Maguire is a "true example" of a Manchester United player, and has backed his under-fire captain to bounce back and prove his critics wrong. The Red Devils have been in terrible form of late, and headed into the latest international break off the back of four...

www.90min.com

Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Messi gives his opinion on Ronaldo's Man Utd return as PSG star reflects on rivalry with Portugal international

The Argentine, who left Barcelona in the summer, has also discussed the Red Devils' turbulent start to the 2021-22 campaign. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has given his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United while reflecting on his rivalry with the Portugal international. Ronaldo re-signed for United after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd stars join academy training after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's week off orders

A handful of Manchester United stars chose to disregard Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's advice to take a week off and instead joined up with the club's academy side for extra training. The squad were left surprised by Solskjaer's decision to take a week off during the international break, with many believing that they should be doing more work together after a tricky period which has put the boss' job under immense pressure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs himself to turn Man Utd's season around

Under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that he is still the man to lead the club and is confident he can arrest their current form. United were thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Saturday after yet another embarrassing performance. Goals from Josh King and Ismaila Sarr saw the hosts race into a two-goal lead, before substitute Donny van de Beek - who has barely played under Solskjaer - pulled one back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd have butchered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking with no obvious successor

Sometimes in life, it's obvious that things aren't going to work out but you persist anyway. Tackling some flat-pack IKEA furniture solo is never accomplishable in any situation, but you persist because you don't want to admit defeat. Eventually, you crumble over by the side of something that barely looks like a set of drawers, weeping and fondly remembering the furniture you had as a kid that was just there automatically, that didn't give you any grief, that was just solid and gave you the results you wanted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will only undo his previous good work

Manchester United have reached a point at which keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager any longer will only start undoing all of the positive work he has previously done. Solskjaer inherited a really poor situation in December 2018 following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal and has worked hard to reset the culture at the club, rid the squad of deadwood and get United back to where fans expect them to be.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd schedule 'emergency board meeting' on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future

Manchester United have called an ‘emergency board meeting’ following Saturday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford. The result marked a fifth defeat in seven Premier League game for Solskjaer’s side, which includes previous embarrassing losses against Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City. The Norwegian has been under considerable pressure since the Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager says club can use added pressure to their advantage against Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's recent performances have "not been good enough" but does not think his job at Old Trafford is under threat. The Norwegian, who went back to his homeland for some time off during the international break, has seen his position come under increased scrutiny with United losing four of their last six games in the Premier League, including humbling defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

REVEALED: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held CRISIS talks with senior Man United players including Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire ahead of Watford clash to decide how to salvage the season... and save his job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held crisis talks with his senior players on Thursday as he tried to salvage Manchester United’s season — and save his job. Solskjaer spoke to captain Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic in a 10am meeting at Carrington. The 48-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Harry Maguire insists Man United's underperforming stars MUST take responsibility for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking as he calls on the squad to 'find the right mentality' for crucial Villarreal trip

Harry Maguire insists he and his Manchester United team-mates must shoulder the blame for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, after the Norwegian was shown the exit at Old Trafford on Sunday. The United skipper was sent off in Solskjaer's final game as boss – a humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Paul Scholes slams Man Utd coaching staff after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

Paul Scholes has pulled no punches when discussing the current situation at his former club Manchester United following the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer was finally relieved of his duties on Sunday following a torrid run of form which culminated in a humiliating 4-1 defeat away to Premier League strugglers Watford - a result which proved to be the final straw for the United hierarchy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Ayoze Perez reveals Leicester reaction to Brendan Rodgers Man Utd links

Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez insists he and his teammates have not been distracted by reports linking manager Brendan Rodgers with the Man Utd vacancy. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed as Red Devils boss at the weekend following a torrid run of results - which included a 4-2 defeat to the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd eye Ralf Rangnick for interim role as Mauricio Pochettino enquiry is rebuffed

Manchester United are interested in hiring Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, having been rebuffed by Paris Saint-Germain with an initial enquiry for Mauricio Pochettino. United are keeping their options open in the hunt for a successor for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are prepared to hire an interim to take over from current caretaker Michael Carrick until the end of the season if their preferred candidates are unavailable until the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE

