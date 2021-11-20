You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Seen This Video Of Animals With Auto-Tune.

Every once in a while, we stumble across something online that reminds us of the true potential of social media and the Internet as a whole. This is one of those times. Meet Lizzy, stage name: OwlKitty. She’s a 2 year old cat living in Portland, Oregon, and she’s the star of a number of box-office hits and highly rated tv shows… well, kind of. Her human parents, Thibault (Tibo) Charroppin and Olivia Boone, use their combined skills to edit their talented kitty into scenes of movies in such a realistic way, it’s legit mind-blowing. Grab some popcorn and enjoy some of our favorites below!
