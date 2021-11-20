You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Seen This Video Of Animals With Auto-Tune.

A man has recalled a terrifyingly strange encounter he had with a “dog man” monster in the Australian outbreak where he “thought he was going to be killed,” and even claims to have photographic “proof” of what he saw.Fisherman John told the Believe: Paranormal & UFO Podcast he saw the “half-dog, half-human creature” with his own eyes - twice.It all started on Boxing Day last year when he was fishing from his kayak that the first encounter occurred. John couldn’t help but notice there was something paddling along with him in the water.“I noticed that every time I took...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO