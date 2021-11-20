OBITUARY: Anita Marci Alexander
Anita Marci Alexander, age 75 of Murfreesboro died Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was a native of Bedford Co. and was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford St. Clair and Juanita...rutherfordsource.com
