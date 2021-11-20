ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester City v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City v Chelsea live stream, Saturday 20 November, 12.30pm GMT. Chelsea will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table by beating Leicester in the early kick-off on Saturday. Victory at the King Power Stadium would see the Blues move six points...

www.fourfourtwo.com

The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Ben Chilwell injury after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has admitted fears over Ben Chilwell’s knee injury in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League demolition of Juventus Chilwell and N’Golo Kante hobbled out of Chelsea’s thumping of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, with both picking up knee concerns.Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted hoping for the best on both counts, but conceded England wing-back Chilwell has the more concerning complaint.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink sorry Juventus, who were unable to live with the rampant Blues.Now Chelsea will be left to sweat on France midfielder Kante and England star Chilwell’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Barcelona keen on Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner

Chelsea pair Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could find themselves in Barcelona’s sights if they cannot prise summer target Raheem Sterling away from Manchester City, according to ESPN. Team-mate Ben Chilwell, however, is awaiting news on the knee injury he suffered in Tuesday night’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ballon d'Or 2021 power rankings: Every shortlisted men's player ranked

The Ballon d'Or 2021 will be awarded on Monday, with three players tipped to win the biggest individual prize in football. It's been a sensational year for so many, with shock league winners across Europe as well as Euro 2020 and the Copa America. Here, we rank those shortlisted in terms of their chances of winning, and explain why they are among the runners and riders.
UEFA
AFP

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. In Group G, Lille made Salzburg wait to reach the last 16 as Jonathan David scored a first-half winner in a 1-0 victory in France.
UEFA
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

FIFA ponders calendar rethink after federations raise financial concerns

FIFA is considering reshaping its international calendar proposals after national federations raised concerns about the financial impact of cutting the number of international qualifying matches. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now FIFA’s chief of global football development, is leading a consultation on the future of the international match calendar in...
UEFA
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool vs Porto prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool have made their name from European performances. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have lifted the European Cup more times than the Merseyside outfit’s six triumphs.They have made the perfect start in their efforts to add to that collection this season with four wins from their opening four Champions League games, qualifying with two matches left in the group stage.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host PortoAtletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto are by no means easy opposition. But Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored three or more goals against all of them, blowing them...
PREMIER LEAGUE

